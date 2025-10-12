BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025: All 16 qualified teams, PMGC slots, dates, and venue announced

By Gametube
Published Oct 12, 2025 17:00 GMT
BMIC 2025 features two spots for PMGC 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Liquipedia)
BMIC 2025 features two spots for PMGC 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Liquipedia)

All 16 teams have been confirmed for the upcoming BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025, comprising eight teams from India, four from Japan, and another four from South Korea. The tournament is set to be played from October 31 to November 2, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi. Two teams from the International Cup will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

Ad

The eight teams from India have been selected from the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025. The four from Japan were chosen from the PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 5 Phase 2, while the remaining four, from South Korea, were selected from the PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2025 Season 2.

Qualified teams for BGMI International Cup 2025

  1. Dplus (South Korea)
  2. NongShim RedForce (South Korea)
  3. Jecheon Phalanx (South Korea)
  4. DRX (South Korea)
  5. Reject (Japan)
  6. REIGNITE (Japan)
  7. Making The Road (Japan)
  8. CAG Osaka (Japan)
  9. Orangutan (India)
  10. K9 Esports (India)
  11. Team Soul (India)
  12. True Rippers (India)
  13. Nebula Esports (India)
  14. Gods Reign (India)
  15. Mysterious 4 (India)
  16. Madkings (India)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The BGMI Showdown tournament concluded on October 12, 2025. Orangutan Gaming emerged victorious after displaying outstanding performances and also qualified for the PMGC 2025. The organization will play in the BMIC for the title and prize money, as it has already made it to the Global Championship.

Ad

K9 Esports and Team Soul were second and third, respectively, in the Showdown, both having performed impressively there. True Rippers, Gods Reign, Nebula, Mysterious4, and Madkings also played well in the tournament and qualified for the BMIC. These teams will aim to secure their spot in the PMGC from the upcoming event.

Dplus emerged victorious in the PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2025 Season 2. The renowned roster also earned its spot in the PMGC 2025. Moreover, the organization won the Global Championship last year, so it will naturally be one of the top teams to watch out for in the BGMI International Cup.

Ad

NongShim Reforce, Jecheon, and DRX were in the top four in the Pro Series 2025 Season after their brilliant performances. These teams will look to secure their place in the Global Championship from the BMIC.

Popular firm Reject clinched the PUBG Mobile Japan League 2025 S5 Phase 2. The club has also shown its strength in many major tournaments over the past few years and even managed to secure a spot in the Global Championship 2025. Additionally, REIGNITE, Making The God, and CAG have finished in the top four in the Japan League and also qualified for the BMIC 2025.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications