BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 India vs Korea vs Japan: Teaser, teams, prize pool, dates, and PMGC slots

Krafton revealed the teaser of the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025, which features teams from India, Japan, and South Korea. A total of 16 teams will compete from October 31 to November 2 for a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore ($113,000). Two teams from the International Cup will get a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025, which will begin on November 24 next month.Eight Indian teams were selected from the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025, four Japanese teams were chosen from the PUBG Mobile Japan League S5 Phase 2, and four South Korean squads were selected from the Pro Series 2025 Season 2. Orangutan, Dplus, and Reject have already secured their spots in the PMGC 2025 from their respective regional events.Participating clubs in BMIC 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the names of the 16 qualified teams for the BGMI International Cup 2025:Dplus (South Korea)NongShim RedForce (South Korea)Jecheon Phalanx (South Korea)DRX (South Korea)Reject (Japan)REIGNITE (Japan)Making The Road (Japan)CAG Osaka (Japan)Orangutan (India)K9 Esports (India)Team Soul (India)True Rippers (India)Nebula Esports (India)Gods Reign (India)Mysterious 4 (India)Madkings (India)Dplus recently emerged victorious in the PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 2. The experienced lineup will be one of the top contenders for the BMIC trophy. The club conquered the PMGC 2024 and clinched their first international PUBG Mobile title. The team was also the winner of the BGMI Invitational 2024 India vs South Korea.NS RedForce ranked second in the PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 2, while Jecheon Phalanx and DRX were third and fourth, respectively. These clubs, too, had a decent run in the Pro Series.Reject came out victorious in the Japan League after their magnificent performances. REIGNITE, Making The Road, and CAG also delivered impressive performances. These clubs will aim to maintain their success in BMIC 2025.Orangutan conquered the BMSD 2025 earlier this month. The Aaru-led squad has already seized its spot in the Gauntlet Stage of the PMGC. K9 Esports, who won the BGMS this year, also performed amazingly in the BMSD and grabbed second place.Team Soul and True Rippers have performed well in the past few months. They were third and fourth, respectively, in the BMSD. Nebula and Gods Reign looked good in the event. Mysterious4 and Madkings had an average run but managed to finish in the top eight and entered the BMIC 2025.