BGMI to introduce Scout & Mavi and Shreeman voice packs, suggests new leak

According to a new set of BGMI leaks, the upcoming update will include three new voice packs starring renowned influencers, which will be released in phases. The leaks come from LuckyMan, a popular YouTuber who has previously updated the community on popular battle royale's upcoming features and content.

Krafton, the developers of BGMI, makes every effort to keep the battle royale title exciting for its constantly rising fan base. The feature of the regional voice pack featuring popular players and influencers was brought up in the first update of the year - 1.8. The number of available options for voice packs has grown each since.

Mavi, Scout and Shreeman BGMI voice pack leaked

LuckyMan uploaded a video to his channel in which he provided viewers with leaks on the voice packs of Mavi, Scout, and Shreeman. It is expected to follow a similar format, i.e., basic and special version, with the former including English audio messages and the latter possibly including Hindi ones, also priced higher.

Although the YouTuber did not provide viewers with the audio, he has provided the release date for each version. According to him, the voice packs will be available on the following dates:

Mavi

Basic voice pack: 19 May 2022

Special voice pack: 24 May 2022

Shreeman

Basic voice pack: 11 June 2022

Special voice pack: 17 June 2022

Scout

Basic voice pack: 28 June 2022

Special voice pack: 2 July 2022

This will be a continuation of the Play As Your Hero campaign/event, which previously featured voice packs of popular names such as Jonathan, Snax, and Kaztro in the 1.8 update.

In the meantime, voice packs from Ghatak Gaming, Payal Gaming, and Dynamo Gaming were added as part of the 1.9 update, with Dynamo's yet to be made accessible.

The BGMI community has been buzzing with talk about the voice pack of their favorite content creator for quite some time now, with players eagerly anticipating its arrival. All three are likely to make it into the game with the highly awaited BGMI 2.0 update since the previous two featured three of these.

Since these are leaks, gamers must take them with a pinch of salt. Krafton is yet to announce details about the new voice pack or its release. However, players can be hopeful that these will soon be making their way into the game and for the time being can patiently wait for the same.

