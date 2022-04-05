Best voice packs available in BGMI (2022)

Communication plays a pivotal role in the Battle Royale mode of BGMI. It helps players develop a better synergy with their teammates and win more Chicken Dinners in the process.

The developers of the game, Krafton, have recently introduced voice packs of popular players and streamers. Additionally, voice packs of special characters are also available to give players a better BR experience.

Different voice pack options in BGMI

1) Jonathan's mythic voice pack

Jonathan is reportedly the best Battlegrounds Mobile India player in the country. Witnessing his popularity, Krafton released his voice pack, making him the first influencer whose custom voice packs appeared in the game, back in January.

While his basic voice pack was introduced, people waited eagerly for his mythic voice pack, which went to become one of the most purchased in-game items.

His mythic voice packs contain some of his iconic dialogues, which made him popular in the Indian gaming community.

2) Snax's mythic voice pack

Snax is one of the biggest names in the BGMI gaming community. A pro player and regular streamer, Snax is a crowd favorite. Along with his skills, his humble attitude and Hyderabadi accent has helped him become a prominent personality.

Snax's mythic voice pack contains audio messages in three languages - Tamil, Hindi, and English, making it the most versatile voice pack in the game. The mythic version of his voice was introduced in the Holi Festival Crate, and was purchased by many gamers across the country.

3) Payal's mythic voice pack

Payal is reportedly the most popular female streamer in the BGMI gaming community. Her popularity helped her become the first female player whose voice was introduced in the game.

Her voice pack was added to the latest 1.9 update and is still live in the game. Many popular YouTubers, as well as other female gamers, have purchased the voice pack.

4) Carlo's voice pack

Carlo is the only in-game character whose voice pack is mentioned in this listicle. He was the fourth special character to be introduced in the game after Victor, Sara, and Andy.

While Andy's character is popular for its emote, Carlo is renowned for its unique voice pack.

Players who cannot afford to spend money in the form of UC in the game have gotten a hold of Carlo using character shards.

5) Kaztro's mythic voice pack

Kaztro is a renowned BGMI streamer who is known to converse with his fans and teammates in his native Malayalam language. The mythic version of his voice pack was also released with audio messages in the Malayalam language.

Fans of Kaztro and players from the region purchased the voice pack to enjoy their native language while playing the game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

