BGMI iOS version expected to be released soon as officials drop a hint on latest announcement

Krafton has teased the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) iOS version, causing a stir in the community.

Indian users were overjoyed when Krafton officially released Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices on 2 July 2021, putting an end to their lengthy wait. Since then, the game has amassed millions of users and unquestionably become one of the most popular games in the Indian mobile market. The game has clocked 46 million downloads on the Google Play Store, and the developers took to social media platforms to express their gratitude. This post also hinted at the BGMI iOS version release.

When will the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) be released?

It appears the long wait for iOS users is soon going to be over. The developers have hinted at the same in their recent post about the 50 million download milestone reward. They were specifically quoted saying:

"We are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS🍎"

It is expected that the iOS version will be released very soon, leaving players excited (Image via Facebook/BGMI)

The apple emoji beside "OS" makes it quite evident that the release of the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is very close and could be arriving shortly.

This will be a relief to many players and esports athletes who use iOS devices, as they can now enjoy BGMI.

Players will obtain the Galaxy Messenger Set permanently after the game reaches 50 million downloads (Image via Krafton)

Also, as stated in the post, milestone rewards will be available to all players regardless of their OS. As a result, users will receive the Supply Coupon Crate Scrap x3 on 48 million downloads, Classic Coupon Crate Scrap x3 on 49 million downloads, and Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set x1 on 50 million downloads.

The milestone rewards will automatically get unlocked in the in-game event center after the respective numbers are crossed.

Edited by Siddharth Satish