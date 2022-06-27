BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 1: Winning team, prize pool distribution, special awards, and more 

Skylightz Gaming won the first week of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 and received the prize money of ₹4 lakhs. They scored 103 points, including 38 kills and two chicken dinners in eight matches.
Team Soul also got off to a fantastic start in the week, grabbing the second spot with 94 points and taking home ₹1.5 lakhs in prize money. Team Insane found themselves in third place with 85 points, closely followed by Team XO.
TSM and GodLike didn't have the week they wanted, and both teams had average runs. TSM placed 14th with 59 points, while GodLike finished 18th with 49 points in the first week.
Marcos and Rivalry had a horrible week as they finished in 23rd and 24th place, respectively (with 15 points each). Both the teams were eliminated quickly in several matches during the first week.
BGMI Masters Series Week 1 prize pool distribution
- 1st Place - ₹4 lakhs - Skylightz Gaming
- 2nd Place - ₹1.5 lakhs - Team Soul
- 3rd Place - ₹1.4 lakhs - Team Insane
- 4th Place - ₹1.3 lakhs - Team XO
- 5th Place - ₹1.2 lakhs - OR Esports
- 6th Place - ₹1.10 lakhs - FS Esports
- 7th Place - ₹1 lakh - Team Enigma Forever
- 8th Place - ₹1 lakh - Orangutan
- 9th Place - ₹90,000 - Nigma Galaxy
- 10th Place - ₹90,000 - Blind Esports
- 11th Place - ₹80,000 - Chemin
- 12th Place - ₹80,000 - 8Bit
- 13th Place - ₹70,000 - Enigma Gaming
- 14th Place - ₹70,000 - TSM
- 15th Place - ₹60,000 - Revenant
- 16th Place - ₹55,000 - Team Xspark
- 17th Place - ₹35,000 - GodLike
- 18th Place - ₹35,000 - Hyderabad Hydras
- 19th Place - ₹35,000 - Global Esports
- 20th Place - ₹35,000 - Hydra Official
- 21st Place - ₹35,000 - R Esports
- 22nd Place - ₹35,000 - 7Sea Esports
- 23rd Place - ₹35,000 - Marcos Gaming
- 24th Place - ₹35,000 - Rivalry Esports
BGMI Masters Week 1 special award winners
- Eliminator - ₹25,000 - Destro
- Cruiser - ₹25,000 - BlazeOp
- Damager - ₹25,000 - Jonathan
- Dost Award - ₹25,000 - BlazeOp
- Saviour - ₹25,000 - Hector
- Survivor - ₹25,000 - Claadi
- TapaTap - ₹25,000 - Wixxky
- Motor Head - ₹25,000 - Juicy
- Doctor - ₹25,000 - Gamlaboy
- MVP - ₹50,000 - Fierce
- Hunger Cure - ₹75,000 - Skylightz Gaming
Destro took the 'Eliminator of the week' award as he claimed 20 kills, while the 'Cruiser' award went to BlazeOp from TSM. Jonathan won 'Damager of the week,' while Hector claimed the 'Saviour' award.
Fierce was the 'MVP of the week' with 15 kills and 2962 damage dealt. Gamlaboy from Skylightz Gaming won the 'Doctor of the week' award.
Week 2 is all set to kick off today, with these 24 BGMI teams competing in the Qualifiers for the top 16 weekly finals slots. Each team will play eight matches in the Qualifiers.