BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 1: Winning team, prize pool distribution, special awards, and more 

Skylightz Gaming won the first week of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 and received the prize money of ₹4 lakhs. They scored 103 points, including 38 kills and two chicken dinners in eight matches.

Team Soul also got off to a fantastic start in the week, grabbing the second spot with 94 points and taking home ₹1.5 lakhs in prize money. Team Insane found themselves in third place with 85 points, closely followed by Team XO.

TSM and GodLike didn't have the week they wanted, and both teams had average runs. TSM placed 14th with 59 points, while GodLike finished 18th with 49 points in the first week.

Marcos and Rivalry had a horrible week as they finished in 23rd and 24th place, respectively (with 15 points each). Both the teams were eliminated quickly in several matches during the first week.

BGMI Masters Series Week 1 prize pool distribution

1st Place - ₹4 lakhs - Skylightz Gaming

2nd Place - ₹1.5 lakhs - Team Soul

3rd Place - ₹1.4 lakhs - Team Insane

4th Place - ₹1.3 lakhs - Team XO

5th Place - ₹1.2 lakhs - OR Esports

6th Place - ₹1.10 lakhs - FS Esports

7th Place - ₹1 lakh - Team Enigma Forever

8th Place - ₹1 lakh - Orangutan

9th Place - ₹90,000 - Nigma Galaxy

10th Place - ₹90,000 - Blind Esports

11th Place - ₹80,000 - Chemin

12th Place - ₹80,000 - 8Bit

13th Place - ₹70,000 - Enigma Gaming

14th Place - ₹70,000 - TSM

15th Place - ₹60,000 - Revenant

16th Place - ₹55,000 - Team Xspark

17th Place - ₹35,000 - GodLike

18th Place - ₹35,000 - Hyderabad Hydras

19th Place - ₹35,000 - Global Esports

20th Place - ₹35,000 - Hydra Official

21st Place - ₹35,000 - R Esports

22nd Place - ₹35,000 - 7Sea Esports

23rd Place - ₹35,000 - Marcos Gaming

24th Place - ₹35,000 - Rivalry Esports

BGMI Masters Week 1 special award winners

Eliminator - ₹25,000 - Destro

Cruiser - ₹25,000 - BlazeOp

Damager - ₹25,000 - Jonathan

Dost Award - ₹25,000 - BlazeOp

Saviour - ₹25,000 - Hector

Survivor - ₹25,000 - Claadi

TapaTap - ₹25,000 - Wixxky

Motor Head - ₹25,000 - Juicy

Doctor - ₹25,000 - Gamlaboy

MVP - ₹50,000 - Fierce

Hunger Cure - ₹75,000 - Skylightz Gaming

Destro took the 'Eliminator of the week' award as he claimed 20 kills, while the 'Cruiser' award went to BlazeOp from TSM. Jonathan won 'Damager of the week,' while Hector claimed the 'Saviour' award.

Fierce was the 'MVP of the week' with 15 kills and 2962 damage dealt. Gamlaboy from Skylightz Gaming won the 'Doctor of the week' award.

Week 2 is all set to kick off today, with these 24 BGMI teams competing in the Qualifiers for the top 16 weekly finals slots. Each team will play eight matches in the Qualifiers.

