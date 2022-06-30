BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2 Day 4: Schedule, map order, and Day 3 summary 

The final day of the Week 2 Qualifiers of the BGMI Masters Series is all set to start today, with the top 16 teams moving to the Weekly Finals. Orangutan has earned the top place with 100 points in seven matches.

Today, the bottom teams will have a final chance to fight for a place in the top 16. The Group C teams will play three remaining matches, while Group A and Group B will play two matches and one match, respectively.

The first match will occur between Group B and Group C on Erangel, followed by two Group A and Group C matches.

BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2 Day 4 map schedule

Match 1 - Group B and Group C - Erangel - 8.30 pm

Match 2 - Group A and Group C - Sanhok - 9.15 pm

Match 3 - Group A and Group C - Erangel - 10.00 pm

The groups in Week 2 of the tournament:

Group A

Rivalry Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras Enigma Gaming 8Bit FS Esports Team Enigma Forever Skylightz Gaming

Group B

Marcos Gaming Hydra Official Chemin Esports Orangutan OR Esports TSM GodLike Team Soul

Group C

R Esports Revenant Blind Esports 7Sea Nigma Galaxy Team Insane Team XO Team X Spark

After Day 4 of the BGMI tournament, the bottom eight teams will have to bid goodbye to the weekly finals and wait until the third week starting on 4 July.

BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 3 summary

With an aggressive playstyle, Eggy (who picked up 10 eliminations) led Enigma Gaming to secure a 16-kill victory in the first match. The team has secured second place after six matches and will play their two remaining matches today.

Orangutan Gaming put up a steady performance yesterday. The team accumulated 66 points in three matches and finished in the top spot in the overall standings. They also won their second match with 12 kills.

GodLike was in 24th place before starting Day 3 and only had seven points in four matches. However, the team garnered 40 points yesterday and is now in 10th place.

TSM has only collected 23 points in seven matches. They could possibly secure a spot in the top 16 if they win their eighth match today with more than 15 kills.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far