BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Orangutan has taken the pole position after an excellent performance on Week 2 Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series 2022. The team has accumulated 100 points and 55 kills, followed by Enigma Gaming in second place with 73 points.

OR Esports dropped two places to finish third with 73 points after an average performance on Day 3. Revenant Esports finished fourth with 60 points in their five matches.

Fan Favorite Team Soul secured fifth place with 55 points, followed by Chemin Esports with 54 points.

BGMI Masters Series Week 2 overall standings after Day 3

Orangutan grabbed first place after the BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 3 (Image via Loco)

Today, GodLike jumped 14 places to tenth with 47 points after a much-needed performance in the second and third matches. They clinched their first Chicken Dinner in the third game, propelling them into the top ten. The team must perform well in their remaining game to qualify for the weekly finals.

BGIS champion Skylightz is currently in 14th place with 41 points, and they have two matches remaining in the qualifiers. FS Esports and Team Forever hold the 15th and 16th places.

Hydra finished 12th after seven matches (Image via Loco)

Team Xspark and Hyderabad Hydras finished in the 18th and 19th places with 33 points each in five and six games, respectively. Despite securing a Chicken Dinner, Rivalry is still in the danger zone.

TSM had miserable performances in the qualifiers, scoring only 24 points in their seven games, and are on the verge of elimination from Week 2. 7Sea and R Esports are in the 23rd and 24th places with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

TSM is in 22nd place after the BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2 Day 3 (Image via Loco)

BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2 Day 3 overview

Enigma Gaming started the day with a 16-kill win in the first match, thanks to Eggy's ten eliminations. 8Bit and Chemin secured second and third places with seven and three finishes, respectively. Orangutan Gaming showcased good gameplay, accumulating 14 points in the match, while GodLike secured six points and TSM had another lousy game.

Orangutan Gaming claimed a 12-frag Chicken Dinner after winning a 1v1 fight against Chemin Esports. Team Forever, OR, and Chemin garnered 17 points each, while GodLike secured ten points in the match. Hyderabad Hydras exited early from the game without scoring a single point.

GodLike Esports' victory in the third match brought them some respite as the team played under heavy pressure in some of their games. The final zone favored them, which resulted in an easy eight-kill Chicken Dinner.

However, Orangutan continued their dominating performance in the match, emerging as table toppers with 13 finishes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far