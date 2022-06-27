BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2: Groups, schedule, when and where to watch

The non-stop action of the BGMI Masters Series has created a lot of excitement among fans. The second week starts today with the top 24 teams battling in the Qualifiers for the Weekly Finals slots.

Three groups of eight teams will compete in a robin round format and play eight matches each for the top 16 spots. Only the points won in the weekly finals will be considered in the league's standings.

The three-day qualifiers will run until June 30, with the top 16 teams moving to the weekly finals, which will be played between July 1 and July 3. A total of four matches will be featured each match day.

BGMI Masters Series groups

Group A

Enigma Gaming Team Insane R Esports Team Enigma Forever FS Esports Chemin Esports TSM Global Esports

Group B

7Sea Esports Blind Esports Rivalry Esports Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Orangutan Team GodLike OR Esports

Group C

Revenant Marcos Gaming 8Bit Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Team XO Team Soul Team Xspark

The event will be livestreamed on Star Sports, Loco, and Glance at 8.00 pm IST daily. Fans can also win special awards during the livestream.

BGMI Masters Week 1 overview

Skylightz Gaming claimed the top spot with 103 points in Week 1. Their two Chicken Dinners on Day 3 helped them take first place. Team Soul got second place with 94 points, thanks to 38 kills and a Chicken Dinner.

Team Insane had a poor Day 3 but finished third with 85 points and two Chicken Dinners. OR Esports, in the top spot after Day 2, slipped to fifth place after accumulating only one point in their last two games.

Team Enigma Forever, led by Owais, impressed everybody with their fantastic performances in the last two games of Week 1. They moved to seventh place with 77 points in the overall rankings.

TSM scored 59 points, off which 27 came from finishes, in the week. The team must secure the top 16 places in the qualifiers this week. Team Xspark and GodLike did not get off to great starts as they came in 15th and 16th, respectively.

Global Esports and Hydra Official finished in the 19th and 20th spots, respectively, followed by R Esports and 7Sea. These sides will try to make an impact on the overall standings of the BGMI Masters Series Week 2.

Fierce grabbed the MVP award in the first week with 15 eliminations, while Destro was named the Eliminator with 20 kills. Jonathan bagged the Damager award while BlazeOp was the Cruiser of the week.

