TSM signs Wanted for its BGMI roster ahead of BGMI Masters Series 2022

There has been a lot going on in the Indian BGMI scene in the last few days. This especially holds true for TSM and GodLike Esports. Amidst the controversy, TSM has added a player to its roster for the upcoming BGMI tournament.

The team signed underdog player Chirag Dua aka Wanted. The news was announced through TSM's Instagram account with the caption:

"Please give a warm welcome to Wanted."

Notably, the player also has a YouTube channel known as Wanted Gaming with 70k subscribers.

TSM overhauls its BGMI roster amidst controversy

The roster currently comprises of:

Blaze (Hamza Khozema) - IGL Ninja Jod (Shubham Ranjan Sahoo) - Assaulter Aquanox (Harsh Rao) - Assaulter Wanted (Chirag Dua) - Support

The Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters starts this week and Blaze will take on the role of IGL. With a prize pool of approximately INR 1.5 crore, this three-week-long event will be conducted offline. With the addition of Wanted, the team will go from strength to strength.

Over the past year, TSM has won six unofficial tournaments and approximately $100,000 USD in prize money. The team also won the previous Nodwin tournament, the All-Stars Invitational. Upon failing to qualify for BMPS Season 1, the management benched Shadow, which didn't go well with the player.

The ongoing controversy over Shadow joining GodLike has incurred a huge amount of public attention at the upcoming LAN event. TSM has accused GodLike of poaching Shadow and has also threatened to take legal action against the team.

GodLike, on the other hand, has denied the poaching allegations and claimed that they would also be taking legal action against TSM members who are repeatedly trying to destroy their stature by false defamation.

Whether TSM can put the controversy behind it and perform well in the upcoming LAN event remains to be seen. It will also be interesting to see how their arch-rivals GodLike will deliver on stage. However, most eyes will once again be on fan-favorite Team SOUL.

There will also be a discussion about the drop clash between TSM and Godlike, as both teams are not quite ready to abandon Georgopool.

With the exception of the BMOC, TSM has performed extremely well over the past six months. The team earned second spot in the BGIS 2021, and has also won two third-party tournaments so far this year.

The team will try hard to claim the Masters Series trophy. Catch the event live on Star Sports on TV and LOCO/Glance on digital starting June 24, 2022.

