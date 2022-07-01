BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2 Finals: Top 16 teams named and schedule revealed 

The Qualifiers for the second week of the BGMI Master Series concluded at 11 pm on June 30. All 24 teams played eight matches each, and the top 16 qualified for the weekly finals, while the remaining eight missed out on the opportunity and have to wait until the next qualification week. The finals will consist of 12 matches and will take place from July 1 to 3, 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm IST.

The Qualifiers ran across four days where 24 teams were divided into three groups and competed in a round-robin format. Some popular teams displayed poor performances, which resulted in their exit from the week.

Teams that qualified for the second weekly finals of BGMI Master Series

1. Orangutan

2. 8 Bit

3. Team XO

4. Enigma Gaming

5. OR Esports

6. Revenant Esports

7. BLIND

8. Team SOUL

9. Marcos Gaming

10. Team Insane Esports

11. Chemin Esports

12. Skylightz Gaming

13. Rivalry

14. Godlike

15. Team XSpark

16. Nigma Galaxy

Orangutan takes the lead

Orangutan Gaming, who failed to qualify for the BMPS, made a great comeback to secure first place with 71 kills and 131 points. 8Bit has shown impressive gameplay to secure second place with 56 kills and 104 points, while Team XO showed its consistency once again, grabbing third place.

BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Qualifiers standings (image via Spprtskeeda)

Fan-favorite team Soul also qualified easily with 66 points, while Skylightz, who led after the first week, faced some hurdles but finally made the cut. Additionally, GodLike and Team XSpark, two more popular teams struggling to find momentum, made it to the weekly finals as well. Nigma Galaxy finished in 16th place, just one point ahead of FS Esports.

Each team will face a great challenge in the weekly finals because only the points they accumulate here will contribute to their overall league points.

TSM fails to qualify for Week 2 finals

TSM, the winner of the last LAN event, failed to qualify for the weekly finals. They had a disastrous run and could only accumulate 29 points and were at the bottom of the table.

Bottom eight team in BGMI Masters Week 2 Qualifiers (image via Loco)

Global Esports lost their form and were in second-last place with 32 points. In addition to Hydra Esports, veteran teams Forever Enigma, 7Sea, and Hyderabad Hydra did not qualify for the weekly finals as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far