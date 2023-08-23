BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 23): List of all games and teams

On August 23, the second day of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 playoffs will take place. It will see 16 teams that were relegated from the previous stage competing in three matches. As the day unfolds, the top-performing 12 teams will secure their spots in the finals, while the sides placed at the bottom will return home.

The Grand Finals of the BGMS Season 2 is slated to be played from August 25 to 27, with four teams named Blind, Insane, Global, and Marcos Gaming having already made it during the preceding stage. The event boasts a massive prize pool of ₹2.1 crores and is being streamed live on Rooter for OTT and Star Sports for television.

Participating squads for BGMI Masters Series Season 2 playoffs

These are the 16 teams competing in the playoffs:

Gladiators Esports Enigma Gaming Medal Esports Orangutan Gods Reign Team 8Bit Team Soul Numen Gaming Entity Gaming OR Esports WSB Gaming Chemin Esports Team XSpark Velocity Gaming Oneblade Lucknow Giants

Playoffs Day 2 map schedule

Today, the initial contest will be hosted in the Erangel map, while the second and third turns will take in Sanhok and Miramar maps.

Game 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm) Game 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm) Game 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

What happened on the first day of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 playoffs?

In a thrilling turn of events, Team 8Bit clinched an 11-frag chicken dinner during the third game, catapulting them to first place in the overall rankings with a solid 43-point tally.

Meanwhile, Gods Reign adopted an aggressive strategy that landed them in the second spot, despite not securing a chicken dinner. A consistent performance by Medal Esports secured them a commendable third rank, accumulating 32 points.

Enigma Gaming and Team XSpark took a strategic approach, focusing on placement points. Their efforts paid off, as they currently hold fourth and seventh positions, respectively. Velocity Gaming began the day strongly with a 21-point chicken dinner but slipped to eighth place.

Unfortunately, Gladiators, who had been performing well, experienced a shaky start and currently find themselves in 13th position.

Team Soul's struggles persist as they languish in the 14th spot with a mere eight points. Similarly, Entity faced a disappointing start, accumulating only six points to their name. The remaining three matches will decide the fate of these teams in the BGMI Masters Series 2023.