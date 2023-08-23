BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 23): List of all games and teams

On August 23, the second day of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 playoffs will take place. It will see 16 teams that were relegated from the previous stage competing in three matches. As the day unfolds, the top-performing 12 teams will secure their spots in the finals, while the sides placed at the bottom will return home.
The Grand Finals of the BGMS Season 2 is slated to be played from August 25 to 27, with four teams named Blind, Insane, Global, and Marcos Gaming having already made it during the preceding stage. The event boasts a massive prize pool of ₹2.1 crores and is being streamed live on Rooter for OTT and Star Sports for television.
Participating squads for BGMI Masters Series Season 2 playoffs
These are the 16 teams competing in the playoffs:
- Gladiators Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- Medal Esports
- Orangutan
- Gods Reign
- Team 8Bit
- Team Soul
- Numen Gaming
- Entity Gaming
- OR Esports
- WSB Gaming
- Chemin Esports
- Team XSpark
- Velocity Gaming
- Oneblade
- Lucknow Giants
Playoffs Day 2 map schedule
Today, the initial contest will be hosted in the Erangel map, while the second and third turns will take in Sanhok and Miramar maps.
- Game 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)
- Game 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)
- Game 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)
What happened on the first day of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 playoffs?
In a thrilling turn of events, Team 8Bit clinched an 11-frag chicken dinner during the third game, catapulting them to first place in the overall rankings with a solid 43-point tally.
Meanwhile, Gods Reign adopted an aggressive strategy that landed them in the second spot, despite not securing a chicken dinner. A consistent performance by Medal Esports secured them a commendable third rank, accumulating 32 points.
Enigma Gaming and Team XSpark took a strategic approach, focusing on placement points. Their efforts paid off, as they currently hold fourth and seventh positions, respectively. Velocity Gaming began the day strongly with a 21-point chicken dinner but slipped to eighth place.
Unfortunately, Gladiators, who had been performing well, experienced a shaky start and currently find themselves in 13th position.
Team Soul's struggles persist as they languish in the 14th spot with a mere eight points. Similarly, Entity faced a disappointing start, accumulating only six points to their name. The remaining three matches will decide the fate of these teams in the BGMI Masters Series 2023.