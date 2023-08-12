BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (12 August): List of all games and teams

Super Weekend 1 Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 is scheduled to take place on August 12, 2023. During Day 1, spectators were treated to engaging matches featuring the best 16 teams of the week. The combined points from the Super Weekend, along with the points earned during Launch Week, will contribute to the overall rankings.

By securing 112 points in nine matches, Team Insane dethroned OR Esports (107 points) from the top seat in the overall League Stage standings. Blind Esports dropped to the third spot with 97 points despite finishing as table toppers on the opening day of Super Weekend 1.

Participating teams for Super Weekend 1 Day 2 of BGMI Masters Series S1

Here are the teams taking part in Super Weekend 1 Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2:

Chemin Esports Blind Esports Numen Gaming OR Esports Global Esports Marcos Gaming Team Soul Team 8Bit Gods Reign Team XSpark Enigma Gaming Team Insane Orangutan OneBlade Gladiators Esports Medal Esports

Map Schedule for Day 2 (August 12)

Super Weekend 1 Day 2 will kick off with a clash on the iconic Erangel map at 9:50 pm IST. The gameplay will later transition to the lush rainforest setting of Sanhok. The day will wrap up with a final round set on the expansive Miramar map.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

What happened during Day 1 of Super Weekend 1?

During Super Weekend 1 Day 1, Blind Esports, led by Manya, put in a phenomenal performance and became the first team to surpass the 50-point mark with a total of 54 points. Despite not securing any chicken dinners, the team managed to claim the top spot in the BGMI Masters Series SW1 Day 1 table.

Gladiator Esports, on the other hand, primarily focused on earning placement points. They finished in the second position with 49 points. Meanwhile, Team Insane orchestrated an impressive recovery following a disastrous second round in the BGIS The Grind, clinching third place with 43 points.

Two popular BGMI squads, Team Soul and Team XSpark, had a challenging start on the first day. They finished 12th and 13th with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

With the BGMI Masters Series SW1 Day 2 on the horizon, teams are presented with a fresh opportunity to make an impact.