August 6 marks the conclusion of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2's Launch Week. A total of 24 participating teams are currently fighting in the initial round of the mega event. The first two days witnessed some nail-biting contests. Day 3 is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM IST, featuring a total of three matches across three maps.

Out of a total of six matches for each team, Group B has played five, while Groups A and C have contested four and three matches, respectively.

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 Launch Week participating squads

Group A

Gladiators Esports Chemin Esports Global Esports Spy Esports GodLike Esports 8Bit True Rippers Velocity Gaming

Group B

Orangutan TeamXSpark OREsports Blind Esports Lucknow Giants Enigma Gaming Entity Gaming Revenant Esports

Group C

Gods Reign Team SouL Numen Esports Marcos Gaming Team Oneblade WSB Gaming TEAM iNSANE Medal Esports

Map schedule for BGMI Masters Series Launch Week Day 3

The first match will start at 9:50 PM between Group A and Group C on Erangel map. The second encounter will be between Group A and Group C in Sanhok. The day will end with the third game between Group B and C on the Miramar map.

Match 1 - Group A vs C - Erangel (9:50 PM)

Match 2 - Group A vs C - Sanhok (10:30 PM)

Match 3 - Group B vs C - Miramar (11:15 PM)

What happened on BGMI Masters Season 2 Day 2

Jelly-led OR Esports continued their spectacular run on the second day, which led them to hold the prime position with 75 points. Enigma Gaming showcased outstanding gameplay in the last match of the day, jumping to second position with 57 points. Revenant Esports also maintained their steady performance and ranked third with 54 points. Team Xspark has also been impressive so far and are placed fourth with 51 points in the overall table.

Team Soul and GodLike Esports came in fifth and seventh with 47 and 41 points, respectively. Velocity Gaming was eighth with 40 points, closely followed by Orangutan Gaming. Marcos Gaming and Gods Reign had a mediocre performance in the first two days. Global Esports, the defending champion, has only grabbed 10 points in their four matches.

You can watch the BGMS S2 Day 3 live on Star Sports and Rooter.