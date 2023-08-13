BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 13 ): List of all games and teams

The final day of the BGMI Masters Series S2's Super Weekend 1 is set to take place on August 13. Over the initial two days, the top 16 teams displayed their utmost dedication across six matches. The seasoned lineups are encountering formidable challenges from emerging talents, underscoring the intense nature of the forthcoming competition.

You can enjoy this BGMI competition live at 9:30 PM on Star Sports and Rooter. These teams are competing in this round to strengthen their positions in the overall League Stage scoreboard. Team Insane has secured prime position with 134 points, while Blind Esports (132) and Marcos Gaming (122) took second and third places, respectively.

Participating teams for Super Weekend 1 Day 3 of BGMI Masters Series S1

Here are the top BGMI 16 teams of the League Week 1 who will face each other in the Super Weekend 1:

Chemin Esports Blind Esports Numen Gaming OR Esports Global Esports Marcos Gaming Team Soul Team 8Bit Gods Reign Team XSpark Enigma Gaming Team Insane Orangutan OneBlade Gladiators Esports Medal Esports

Map Schedule for Day 3 (August 13)

The third day of Super Weekend 1 will follow the schedule of the first two days and will commence with a confrontation on the classic terrain of the Erangel map. Subsequently, the action will shift to the fast-paced rainforests of Sanhok. The Super Weekend will conclude with a final round staged on the vast desert map of Miramar.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

What happened during Day 2 of Super Weekend 1?

Blind Esports has solidified its lead with a total of 89 points, achieved through 41 successful finishes. On the second day of the competition, Marcos Gaming exhibited impressive gameplay, surging up six positions to secure the second rank with 73 points. The team accumulated approximately 48 points across three matches.

While Global Esports failed to secure any chicken dinner, their remarkable performances enabled them to rise to the third position with 73 points. Team 8Bit maintained their hold on seventh place, whereas Team XSpark displayed signs of improvement, attaining the eighth rank.

Team Soul's struggles continued, resulting in a decline to the 15th position in the overallstandings. Numen Gaming was ranked 16th with 12 points after six games there.

On the third day, these BGMI teams will have with a new opportunity to showcase strong performances and leave their mark. The points garnered from the Super Weekend 1 will play a pivotal role in determining the comprehensive League Stage standings.