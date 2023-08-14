BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 14 ): List of all games and teams

The League Week 2 of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 commences on August 14 and will run until August 17. The previous round was a thrilling experience, with each team showcasing their prowess. As we delve into the four-day League Week 2, a new opportunity unfolds for 20 teams to fiercely compete for the 12 slots in the Super Weekend 2.

While the top four teams in the overall rankings have already solidified their positions in the upcoming second Super Weekend, it's important to note that they will also be participating in League Week 2. Team Insane leads the overall League Stage standings, while Blind Esports, Global, and Gladiators Esports hold second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

BGMI Masters Series S2 League Week 2 groups

Here are the three groups that will take part in League Week 2.

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Marcos Gaming

Week 2 Day 1 - August 14 games

The start of the new week will be marked by a clash between Group A and B on the iconic Erangel map. The last game of the day will unfold between Group B and C on Sanhok. The event is being streamed exclusively live on Rooter and Star Sports.

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Group A vs B - Miramar (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Group B vs C - Sanhok (11:15 pm)

The upcoming week presents a fresh opportunity for teams such as GodLike Esports, Revenant, and Entity, who faced setbacks while trying to secure a spot in the BGMI Masters Series Super Weekend 1. This marks the final chance for these seasoned teams to earn their place in the Super Weekend and subsequently qualify for the BGMS Grand Finals.

Team Insane, Blind, Gladiator, and Global Esports can afford to opt for a more relaxed approach, as they have already secured their positions for the forthcoming Super Weekend. OR Esports and Team Soul obtained ninth and tenth spots in the overall League Stage leaderboard. The teams at the bottom will need to exhibit cohesive gameplay to reach the crucial round of the BGMI Masters Series S2.