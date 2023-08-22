BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 22): List of all games and teams

The two-day playoffs of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 kick off on August 22, 2023, featuring 16 teams from the League Stage. This crucial round will determine who will occupy the 12 remaining spots in the Grand Finals. Three games will be held each day, spread over different BGMI maps. At the end of six matches, the teams ranked first to 12th will be seeded into the ultimate stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, those placed 13th to 16th will face elimination.

Each team will try their best to stay in the competition as a huge prize pool of ₹2.1 crores is at stake. Blind, Insane, Global, and Marcos Gaming have already been selected for the Grand Finals through the previous stage.

Participating squads for BGMI Masters Series Season 2 playoffs

Here is a list of all the participating teams in the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 playoffs:

Gladiators Esports Enigma Gaming Mecal Esports Orangutan Gods Reign Team 8Bit Team Soul Numen Gaming Entity Gaming OR Esports WSB Gaming Chemin Esports Team XSpark Velocity Gaming Oneblade Lucknow Giants

Day 1 schedule and where to watch

At 9:30 PM on August 22, the first day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series Season 2 playoffs will be live-streamed on Star Sports (Television ) and Rooter (OTT). Here is the map schedule for the day:

Game 1 - Erangel (9:50 PM) Game 2 - Sanhok (10:30 PM) Game 3 - Miramar (11:15 PM)

Teams to watch out for

Gladiators Esports are one of the teams that are expected to perform well in the playoffs. The Destro-led roster did well in the previous stage. Justin from the lineup was one of the team's best individual performers, with 60 eliminations.

Orangutan, the second runners-up of the 2022 BGMS, did not perform well in the League Stage, but they have the potential to win the BGMI Masters Series Season 2.

Team Soul, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2022 champions, struggled a bit in the last few matches of the League Stage. They will aim to bounce back today.

OR Esports, Entity, and Velocity Gaming, who had inconsistent performances in the BGMS S2 League Stage, are also some of the squads to watch in the playoffs.