Top 5 BGMI players of BGMS Season 2 so far

Several experienced as well as upcoming players have been impressive with their individual skills and prowess in the League Stage of the BGMS Season 2. The grand BGMI event, organized by Nodwin Gaming, kicked off on August 4 with 24 Indian teams. After the end of the league stage on August 20, there are only 20 teams left in the competition, meaning that four teams failed to progress to the next stage.

The player who emerges as the top individual performer will be rewarded with a TVS Raider motorcycle. The BGMI competition has an enormous cash prize pool of ₹2.1 crore. Let’s take a look at the top five athletes so far in the Masters Series.

Top 5 Individual performers so far in BGMS Season 2

5) Harsh from Team Insane

Harsh is a player to look out for in the event, as he has been in impressive form since the first round, with 56 eliminations so far. His performances have played a vital role in Team Insane's offensive play throughout the League Stage. Team Insane ranked second there with 261 points, 160 of which came from eliminations.

The squad has also directly progressed to the BGMS Grand Finals, starting on August 25.

4) Nakul from Team Blind

Nakul, who rose to fame after joining Global Esports in 2022, has had a commendable performance in the BGMS Season 2 league stage, eliminating 60 enemies so far. Blind Esports demonstrated their masterclass there, clinching the first rank with 277 points. The Manya-led star lineup is now gearing up for the Grand Finale and will try to conquer the second edition as well.

In 2022, the squad played under the Global Esports banner and lifted the inaugural Masters Series title.

3) Justin from Gladiators Esports

Justin is a player who has been the center of attention for the past few months. Many veterans have appreciated his individual abilities and gameplay. He has once again delivered a phenomenal performance with 60 frags to his name in the BGMS League Stage.

Gladiators Esports, led by Destro, came fifth there and will play in the BGMS Playoffs phase to qualify for the Finals.

2) Rony from Blind Esports

Rony has achieved 63 finishes so far and has been instrumental in leading his team to a dominant position in the League Stage. Apart from becoming the champion, his focus will also be on winning the MVP title in the Masters Series Grand Finals. He presented some spectacular skills in many crucial matches during the initial phases.

The way Blind Esports played on the last day of Super Weekend 2 will give them a positive outlook going into the finals.

1) SprayGod from Marcos Gaming

Top five players of BGMS S2 League Stage (Image via Rooter)

Prior to the BGMS Season 2, Marcos Gaming acquired the former 7SEA lineup, including skilled players like Vexe, Aladin, SprayGod, and Sayyam. SprayGod was the best performer in the BGMI Showdown, held just before the game was banned in India in July 2022. He also did well in the PMWI last year. Now, he continues his consistent run in this tournament and sits atop the table with 67 frags.

Marcos were fourth in the League Stage and are now gearing up for the Finals.