BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 2 Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and League Stage rankings 

Blind Esports dominated Day 3 of the BGMS Super Weekend 2, topping the scoreboard for this round. Moreover, they also took first place in the overall League Stage rankings. This lineup, led by Manya, collected 277 points after playing in Season 2's Launch Week and Super Weekends 1 as well as 2. Team Insane, Global, and Marcos Gaming are currently second, third, and fourth with 261, 252, and 231 points, respectively.

These top four have sealed their positions in the Grand Finals, while the 5th-to-20th-ranked teams will contest in Season 2's Playoffs for 12 slots for this stage. The bottom four teams, including Revenant and GodLike, are now out of the race.

BGMS S2 Super Weekend 2 Day 3 results

Match 1 - Miramar

Blind Esports kicked off Day 3 in dominant fashion, achieving a stellar 26-point victory in their first game. Enigma Gaming collected 15 points, while WSB, Lucknow Giants, and 8Bit got 13 points each. Team Insane, Global Esports, and Velocity grabbed eight, seven, and seven points, respectively.

Match 2 - Erangel

Gladiators Esports pulled off an 18-point Chicken Dinner in Match 2. However, Blind Esports, once again, displayed their superiority and scored a total of 33 points. Team Insane also solidified their position by claiming 21 points. Marcos Gaming stole 16 points with the help of six kills.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Owais-led Enigma Gaming clinched the third game with 18 points. Blind Esports’ dominance continued during this match as well; they added 33 points to their leaderboard. Gods Reign and Entity got 16 and 15 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming maintained their position on the leaderboards, securing 14 points.

Match 4 - Miramar

Global Esports put up a respectable performance in the end-game of the BGMS S2, ensuring a 25-point Chicken Dinner. Marcos Esports also delivered a stunning show capturing 25 points. Orangutan accumulated 18 points, while Team Soul and Enigma garnered 12 points each.

BGMS S2 Playoffs teams

League Stage scoreboard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gladiators Esports Enigma Gaming Mecal Esports Orangutan Gods Reign Team 8Bit Team Soul Numen Gaming Entity Gaming OR Esports WSB Gaming Chemin Esports Team XSpark Velocity Gaming Oneblade Lucknow Giants

These 16 teams will battle each other in the Playoffs, which will occur on August 22 and 23. Only six matches will be conducted across the two days. Revenant, GodLike Esports, Spy, and True Rippers are the four teams that finished the Super Weekend 2 at the bottom and saw their BGMS 2023 campaign end on a disappointing note.