BGMS Season 2 League Stage: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals and Playoffs

The Super Weekend 2 of the BGMS Season 2 is now over. Following the conclusion of this round, the overall rankings of the League Stage have also been finalized, including the points achieved by the 24 teams during the Launch Week and the Super Weekends. The top four teams have been given a direct slot in the Grand Finals, while teams placed from fifth to 20th have progressed to the Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the 21st to 24th-ranked squads have been eliminated from the BGMI Masters Series 2023. These bottom four teams received ₹1 lakh each in prize money. The two-day Playoffs will be held on August 22 and 23, during which 16 teams will take on each other for the remaining 12 seats in the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for the BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals from the League Stage

Four teams advanced to the Grand Finals (Image via Rooter)

Qualified teams for Grand Finals

Blind Esports Team Insane Global Esports Marcos Gaming

Qualified teams for Playoffs

Gladiators Esports Enigma Gaming Mecal Esports Orangutan Gods Reign Team 8Bit Team Soul Numen Gaming Entity Gaming OR Esports WSB Gaming Chemin Esports Team XSpark Velocity Gaming Oneblade Lucknow Giants

Teams eliminated from BGMS S2

Revenant Esports Team GodLike SPY Esports True Rippers

League Stage overall standings

The top eight teams of the League Stage (Image via Rooter)

Blind Esports emerged as the best squad in the League Stage after showcasing an extraordinary performance on the final day of the Super Weekend 2. The Manya-led powerhouse garnered 277 points during the Launch Week, Super Weekend 1 and 2. Team Insane also impressed many with their masterclass and came second in the standings with 261 points.

Teams ranked ninth to 16th in the League Stage (Image via Rooter)

Team Soul's performance declined significantly during the Super Weekend 2, as they slipped to 11th place in the League Stage. Entity Gaming and WSB, who were unable to qualify for the initial Super Weekend, came in 13th and 15th positions, respectively.

17th to 24th placed squads in the League Stage (Image via Rooter)

Revenant and GodLike Esports, some of the most experienced BGMI lineups, had a horrendous run in the BGMS Season 2. Both teams failed to deliver a promising outcome, ranking 21st and 22nd in the overall standings. They were unable to earn a seat in either of the two Super Weekends.

Spy Esports and True Rippers were also eliminated from the tournament after finishing 23rd and 24th, respectively.