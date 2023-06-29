GodLike, Team Xspark, and Global Esports eliminated from BGMI Champions Cup 2023

GodLike Esports, Team XSpark, and Global Esports have failed to move forward to the Grand Finals of the Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup, leaving many fans disappointed. These renowned teams did not make it to the top 16 in the League Stage, which concluded on June 28. Since only the top 16 squads make it to the Finals, the rest of the teams have been eliminated from the competition.

During the League Stage, Nodwin Gaming invited a total of 32 teams across the country to battle for a spot in the four-day Finale. The first phase ran for over eight days, and the squads clashed with one another in a round-robin format. The teams that have made it to the Grand Finals will now fight for their share of the ₹27,00,000 prize pool.

GodLike, Team XSpark, and Global Esports' performance overview in BGMI Champions Cup League Stage

GodLike Esports did not have consistent performances in the 24 games they played in the League Stage. They claimed only 123 points and two Chicken Dinners, concluding their campaign in the 20th position on the leaderboards.

The lineup had an underwhelming start to the tournament, as they scored only nine points on the first day. Their performance on the third, fourth, fifth, and seventh days was also disappointing, due to which they failed to register a seat in the Finale.

Team XSpark, featuring Scout, Pukar, Aditya, and Sarang, also had a dismal run, collecting only 108 points to their name. The experienced squad faltered to accumulate position points as they were knocked out early in several matches. The unit earned 86 eliminations but couldn't grab any Chicken Dinners in the BGMI Champions Cup League Stage.

Global Esports, who recently recruited MAVI as IGL, had a mediocre performance as the side secured only 87 points and finished 29th in the overall chart. They didn't showcase good teamwork in the majority of their encounters. The team will now likely focus on building their coordination and getting back on track ahead of BGIS 2023.

The Grand Finale begins today with the top 16 performers from the League Stage. Blind and Team Aladin had incredible performances in the initial phase of the tournament and will focus on maintaining their momentum in upcoming matches. Team Gladiators, Gods Reign, Soul, and Orangutan also had an awesome run. On the other hand, Entity, OR, and Revenant will have to up their game in the BGMI Champions Cup Finale.

