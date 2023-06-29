NODWIN x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and where to watch

Following the completion of the eight-day-long League Stage, the top 16 teams have confirmed their slots in the BGMI Champions Cup Grand Finals, which is set to begin on June 29. This highly anticipated tournament boasts a total prize pool of ₹27,00,000 that's up for grabs and will be broadcast live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube and Rooter channels.

From June 29 to July 2, the intense Grand Finals stage will see these 16 powerhouses battling it out across 25 matches. A total of 32 invited teams initially fought in the Round Robin format, where each participant played 24 games over eight days, with the teams ranked 16th to 32nd being eliminated from the BMCC event.

BGMI Champions Cup finalists

The sixteen participating teams in the Grand Finals stage are as follows:

Blind Esports Team Aladin Gladiators Esports Gods Reign Orangutan Gaming Big Brother Esports Team SouL Reckoning Esports Team 8Bit Gujarat Tigers Entity OREsports Numen Esports TEAM INSANE Medal Esports Revenant Esports

Interestingly, the final stage of this event will feature the same timetable as the League Stage, which means that the very first game of each day will commence at around 1:00 pm IST.

Prize pool distribution of BGMI Champions Cup

From the total prize pool, the winning squad will take home ₹12,00,000, while the second and third-ranked teams will be rewarded with ₹6,00,000 and ₹3,00,000, respectively. Listed below is the prize pool distribution based on team rankings:

1st Place - ₹12,00,000

2nd Place - ₹6,00,000

3rd Place - ₹3,00,000

4th Place - ₹1,50,000

5th Place - ₹1,00,000

6th Place - ₹75,000

7th Place - ₹75,000

8th Place - ₹40,000

9th Place - ₹20,000

10th Place - ₹20,000

11th Place - ₹20,000

12th Place - ₹20,000

13th Place - ₹20,000

14th Place - ₹20,000

15th Place - ₹20,000

16th Place - ₹20,000

Map order

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

During the League Stage, it was Blind Esports who presented a series of emphatic performances throughout the eight days of the event. With an average of 9.41 points per game, they amassed a total of 226 points, including 152 frags across 24 games.

Team Aladin, the former 7SEA's roster, was only two points behind the table toppers and put on good performances as well. As such, these were the only two teams to cross the 200-points mark in 24 games. Gladiators Esports, led by BGMI veteran Destro, came in at third place with 189 points.

Team SouL was seventh in the League Stage round, followed by Reckoning and 8Bit, while Team Revenant made it to this stage by collecting one more Chicken Dinner than Team Velocity. Unfortunately, the reputed BGMI squads of GodLike Esports, Team XSpark, and Global Esports were unable to claim a spot in the finals.

