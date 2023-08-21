BGMS Season 2 Playoffs: Qualified teams, format, schedule, and how to watch 

The Playoffs of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2 is planned for August 22 and 23, during which the fifth to 20th placed teams from the League Stage will clash in a Battle Round TPP mode. This two-day stage will see a total of six matches, after which the best 12 squads will be selected for the Grand Finals.

The bottom four teams of the Playoffs will be out of the race for the coveted trophy. However, these teams will receive ₹1.5 lakhs each in prize money. Similar to the previous stage, it will begin at 9:30 PM daily and will be live on Star Sports and Rooter.

BGMS S2 Playoffs participants

Here are the 16 teams that will take part in the Playoffs:

Gladiators Esports Enigma Gaming Mecal Esports Orangutan Gods Reign Team 8Bit Team Soul Numen Gaming Entity Gaming OR Esports WSB Gaming Chemin Esports Team XSpark Velocity Gaming Oneblade Lucknow Giants

Map schedule:

Each match day will begin with a fierce battle on Erangel map. The second and third games will be hosted on Sanhok and Miramar maps. Each frag during the first zone will award two points.

Game 1 - Erangel (9:50 PM) Game 2 - Sanhok (10:30 PM) Game 3 - Miramar (11:15 PM)

League Stage overview

Blind, Team Insane, Global Esports, and Marcos Gaming have already entered the BGMS Grand Finals as they were the top four teams in the League Stage. Gladiators Esports was fifth in the overall leaderboard, only 10 points behind Marcos Gaming. The Destro-led squad had an outstanding run there and will concentrate on continuing their tide in the Playoffs.

Enigma Gaming, featuring veterans like Owais, Maxkash, and Daljit, also maintained their consistency throughout the League Stage. Gods Reign, the former TSM lineup, had a few dismal games but presented their strengths and capabilities in the previous phase. The star-studded lineup will try to lift the first prestigious BGMI trophy for Gods Reign.

Team Soul stumbled in the second Super Weekend but managed to finish 11th in the overall League Stage. The fan-favorite squad will need to get back to their original form in the BGMS Playoffs. Entity Gaming, Velocity, WSB, and Lucknow Giants bounced back in Super Weekend 2 due to which they earned a spot in this round.

On the other hand, GodLike Esports, Revenant, Spy, and True Rippers couldn't maintain their consistency throughout the League Stage and were knocked out of the BGMS. These squads received ₹1 lakh each in prize money.