BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 16): List of all games and teams

Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2's League Week 2 is set to commence on August 16. Once again, the 24 invited teams, categorized into three groups, will vie against each other and inch closer to the qualification for Super Weekend 2. With four teams having already secured their spots in the second Super Weekend, the remaining 20 teams are now in contention for the unoccupied 12 slots.

The four-day League Week 2 will run till August 17 with eight teams, who failed to reach the Super Weekend 1, will have their last chance in this round.

BGMI Masters Series S2 League Week 2 groups

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Medal Esports Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Gaming Marcos Gaming

Day 3 (August 16) map order

Today's matches will encompass all three classic BGMI maps, commencing with Erangel. Each group will engage in two matches throughout and by day's end, every team will have completed three-quarters of their total matches.

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Group A vs B - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Group B vs C - Miramar (11:15 pm)

What happened on BGMI Masters Series League Week 2 Day 2?

Velocity Gaming held onto their lead in the overall chart with 62 points. Team Insane, having already secured a spot in the second Super Weekend, also engaged in a single match, seizing a chicken dinner with 11 frags. This achievement propelled them to the second spot with 59 points.

Meanwhile, Gladiator Esports dropped to third place, and Team GodLike maintained their fourth position with 48 points.

Entering the top five, Entity Gaming made a notable appearance, whereas Team 8Bit descended to the 11th position. Fan favorite BGMI squad, Team Soul, had a disappointing performance, finishing in 16th place, just below Team XSpark, which currently holds the 15th position. Blind Esports, who had already qualified, exhibited fearless gameplay and consequently secured the 19th rank.

As the competition reaches its halfway point, teams at the bottom of the rankings must exert extra effort to progress to the next stage. Simultaneously, teams in the middle and upper ranks must remain steadfast to maintain their positions.