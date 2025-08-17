BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 1: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Published Aug 17, 2025 17:29 GMT
BGMS 2025 League starts on August 18 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
BGMS 2025 League starts on August 18 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage will be played on August 18, 2025. 24 teams have been divided into three groups for this stage, where they will compete in a round-robin format. Each day will feature four matches. The event will take place in Delhi and run till September 14, 2025.

Ad

Apart from the 24 teams competing in the League Stage of the BGMS, another 24 will participate in the League Stage of the Challengers Series, a qualifier for the Masters Series. Overall, the tournament boasts a huge prize pool of ₹1.5 crore.

Groups of BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Medal Esports
  3. Los Hermanos Esports
  4. Team Aryan
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. True Rippers
  7. Likitha Esports
  8. Victores Sumus

Group B

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. TWOB
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. Orangutan
  6. Revenant Spark
  7. NoNx Esports
  8. Team Soul

Group C

  1. 4TR Official
  2. Genesis Esports
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Phoenix Esports
  5. Madkings Esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Global Esports

Schedule and how to watch

Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series League Stage will feature four games across three maps. Group B will play four matches, while Groups A and B will participate in two games each. Fans can watch these battles live on Nodwin Gaming's YouTube channel from 5 pm (IST) onwards.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and B
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Groups A and B
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups B and C
  • Match 4 - Erangel - Groups B and C

Many teams have tweaked their lineup for the event. Global Esports returned to the BGMI scene ahead of the Masters Series 2025. For those unaware, the club had won the tournament's inaugural edition in 2022. Revenant XSpark recently signed the former squad of Wyld Fangs.

Ad

GodLike has added Godz to its BGMI squad. Madkings, founded by ClutchGod, recently debuted in the esports landscape. Victores Sumus has signed the ex-players of Team Forever. Team Soul bid farewell to Manya a few days back and will play under the captaincy of Nakul.

Orangutan Gaming recently won the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 thanks to its brilliant performances and will now aim to perform well in the BGMI Masters Series as well. Meta Ninza and K9 Esports were second and third in the Battlegrounds Series.

Team Aryan clinched the BMPS 2025 title and represented India at the PUBG Mobile World Cup. As such, the lineup will be one of the top teams to follow in the Masters Series 2025.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications