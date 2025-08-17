BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 1: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage will be played on August 18, 2025. 24 teams have been divided into three groups for this stage, where they will compete in a round-robin format. Each day will feature four matches. The event will take place in Delhi and run till September 14, 2025.Apart from the 24 teams competing in the League Stage of the BGMS, another 24 will participate in the League Stage of the Challengers Series, a qualifier for the Masters Series. Overall, the tournament boasts a huge prize pool of ₹1.5 crore.Groups of BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGroup AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsSchedule and how to watchDay 1 of the BGMI Masters Series League Stage will feature four games across three maps. Group B will play four matches, while Groups A and B will participate in two games each. Fans can watch these battles live on Nodwin Gaming's YouTube channel from 5 pm (IST) onwards.Here is the schedule for Day 1:Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and BMatch 2 - Miramar - Groups A and BMatch 3 - Sanhok - Groups B and CMatch 4 - Erangel - Groups B and CMany teams have tweaked their lineup for the event. Global Esports returned to the BGMI scene ahead of the Masters Series 2025. For those unaware, the club had won the tournament's inaugural edition in 2022. Revenant XSpark recently signed the former squad of Wyld Fangs.GodLike has added Godz to its BGMI squad. Madkings, founded by ClutchGod, recently debuted in the esports landscape. Victores Sumus has signed the ex-players of Team Forever. Team Soul bid farewell to Manya a few days back and will play under the captaincy of Nakul.Orangutan Gaming recently won the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 thanks to its brilliant performances and will now aim to perform well in the BGMI Masters Series as well. Meta Ninza and K9 Esports were second and third in the Battlegrounds Series.Team Aryan clinched the BMPS 2025 title and represented India at the PUBG Mobile World Cup. As such, the lineup will be one of the top teams to follow in the Masters Series 2025.