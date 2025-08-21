BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 4: Groups, livestream, map order, and how to watch

Day 4 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League will be played on August 21, 2025. Nodwin Gaming has hosted eight matches for each team during the first three days of the tournament. The organiser will conduct four matches on Day 4. Orangutan Gaming stands in first place on the overall points table. Fan favourite GodLike holds second position.A total of 24 teams were invited directly to the League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series 2025. These teams, divided into three groups, are fighting in the league for four spots in the Grand Finals. No team will face elimination during the League Stage.BGMI Masters Series 2025 groupsGroup AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsMap order and how to watchOn Day 4, Group B will contest in four matches. Groups A and C will take part in two games each. The Powerplay and Bounty rules will be used in all four matches of the day. Fans can watch these epic battles on the YouTube channel of Nodwin Gaming at 5:00 pm IST.Here is the map order for Day 4:Match 13 - Erangel - Group A and BMatch 14 - Miramar - Group A and BMatch 15 - Sanhok - Group B and CMatch 16 - Erangel - Group B and COverall leaderboard after Day 3Aaru-led Orangutan remained in first place after Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series 2025. The squad has 99 points, adorned with one Chicken Dinner and 63 eliminations. Team GodLike made a significant leap in the overall standings on Day 3. The lineup held second spot with 95 points and three Chicken Dinners.FS Esports and Revenant XSpark have scored 66 points each. Global and Genesis have 62 points each. Gods Reign, led by BGMI star Destro, ranked seventh with 61 points. Team 8Bit and Soul finished eighth and ninth with 59 and 56 points, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports, led by BGMI pro Omega, came 13th with 48 points after eight matches. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 champions, was 18th with 41 points. Medal, Meta Ninza, and Phoenix brought up the bottom three with 33, 29, and 14 points, respectively.