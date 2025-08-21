BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 4: Groups, livestream, map order, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Aug 21, 2025 05:10 GMT
Day 4 of BGMS 2025 occurs on August 21 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 4 of BGMS 2025 unfolds on August 21, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 4 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League will be played on August 21, 2025. Nodwin Gaming has hosted eight matches for each team during the first three days of the tournament. The organiser will conduct four matches on Day 4. Orangutan Gaming stands in first place on the overall points table. Fan favourite GodLike holds second position.

Ad

A total of 24 teams were invited directly to the League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series 2025. These teams, divided into three groups, are fighting in the league for four spots in the Grand Finals. No team will face elimination during the League Stage.

BGMI Masters Series 2025 groups

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Medal Esports
  3. Los Hermanos Esports
  4. Team Aryan
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. True Rippers
  7. Likitha Esports
  8. Victores Sumus

Group B

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. TWOB
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. Orangutan
  6. Revenant Spark
  7. NoNx Esports
  8. Team Soul
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group C

  1. 4TR Official
  2. Genesis Esports
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Phoenix Esports
  5. Madkings Esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Global Esports

Map order and how to watch

youtube-cover
Ad

On Day 4, Group B will contest in four matches. Groups A and C will take part in two games each. The Powerplay and Bounty rules will be used in all four matches of the day. Fans can watch these epic battles on the YouTube channel of Nodwin Gaming at 5:00 pm IST.

Here is the map order for Day 4:

  • Match 13 - Erangel - Group A and B
  • Match 14 - Miramar - Group A and B
  • Match 15 - Sanhok - Group B and C
  • Match 16 - Erangel - Group B and C
Ad

Overall leaderboard after Day 3

Aaru-led Orangutan remained in first place after Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series 2025. The squad has 99 points, adorned with one Chicken Dinner and 63 eliminations. Team GodLike made a significant leap in the overall standings on Day 3. The lineup held second spot with 95 points and three Chicken Dinners.

FS Esports and Revenant XSpark have scored 66 points each. Global and Genesis have 62 points each. Gods Reign, led by BGMI star Destro, ranked seventh with 61 points. Team 8Bit and Soul finished eighth and ninth with 59 and 56 points, respectively.

Ad

K9 Esports, led by BGMI pro Omega, came 13th with 48 points after eight matches. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 champions, was 18th with 41 points. Medal, Meta Ninza, and Phoenix brought up the bottom three with 33, 29, and 14 points, respectively.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications