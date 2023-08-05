Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2: Prize pool distribution

By Gametube
Modified Aug 05, 2023 08:40 IST
BGMS Season 2 winner will be awarded ₹1 crore in prize money (Image via Rooter)
During the opening day of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2, Nodwin Gaming unveiled the prize pool distribution of the event. The organizer has allocated a sum of ₹2.10 crore to the prize pool, meant to be distributed among 24 teams. The three-week tournament kicked off on August 4, 2023, and will run until August 27, 2023.

The event will award a cash prize of ₹1 crore to the champion of the BGMS Season 2. The second-best team will walk away with ₹35 lakhs. The third- and fourth-placed teams will take home ₹12.5 lakhs and ₹7.5 lakhs, respectively.

Prize pool distribution for BGMS Season 2

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 offers a total prize pool of ₹2.10 crore up for grabs (Image via Rooter)
Here is the rank-wise prize pool distribution for the BGMI Masters Series 2023:

  • 1st Place - ₹1 crore
  • 2nd Place - ₹35 Lakh
  • 3rd Place - ₹12.5 Lakh
  • 4th Place - ₹7.5 Lakh
  • 5th Place - ₹4.5 Lakh
  • 6th Place - ₹4.5 Lakh
  • 7th Place - ₹4 Lakh
  • 8th Place - ₹4 Lakh
  • 9th Place - ₹3.5 Lakh
  • 10th Place - ₹3.5 Lakh
  • 11th Place - ₹3 Lakh
  • 12th Place - ₹3 Lakh
  • 13th Place - ₹2.5 Lakh
  • 14th Place - ₹2.5 Lakh
  • 15th Place - ₹2 Lakh
  • 16th Place - ₹2 Lakh
  • 17th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh
  • 18th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh
  • 19th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh
  • 20th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh
  • 21st Place - ₹1 Lakh
  • 22nd Place - ₹1 Lakh
  • 23rd Place - ₹1 Lakh
  • 24th Place - ₹1 Lakh

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 participants

Here are the participants of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2:

  1. Blind Esports
  2. Gods Reign
  3. Gladiators Esports
  4. Global Esports
  5. Orangutan
  6. Enigma Gaming
  7. Revenant Esports
  8. Team Soul
  9. Team Xspark
  10. Team 8Bit
  11. GodLike Esports
  12. OneBlade
  13. Numen Gaming
  14. Medal Esports
  15. OR Esports
  16. Entity Gaming
  17. Velocity Gaming
  18. Team Insane
  19. Team SPY
  20. Chemin Esports
  21. Lucknow Giants
  22. Marcos Gaming
  23. Team WSB
  24. True Rippers

The 24 participating teams will compete against each other in the league stage, with the top four going straight to the Grand Finals. The fifth- to 20th-placed teams will advance to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the bottom four teams will be eliminated from the tournament but with prize money of ₹1 lakh each.

The best 12 squads from the playoffs will secure their spots in the Grand Finals, while the remaining will be knocked out of the competition with a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakhs each.

The 16 finalists will battle each other from August 25 to August 27 for the BGMS Season 2 title.

GodLike currently lead the overall standings of the BGMS launch week after the completion of Day 1. OR, Team Soul, and XSpark hold second, fifth, and eighth positions, respectively.

Day 2 will take place on August 5 at 9.30 PM IST.

