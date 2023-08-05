BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2: Prize pool distribution

During the opening day of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2, Nodwin Gaming unveiled the prize pool distribution of the event. The organizer has allocated a sum of ₹2.10 crore to the prize pool, meant to be distributed among 24 teams. The three-week tournament kicked off on August 4, 2023, and will run until August 27, 2023.

The event will award a cash prize of ₹1 crore to the champion of the BGMS Season 2. The second-best team will walk away with ₹35 lakhs. The third- and fourth-placed teams will take home ₹12.5 lakhs and ₹7.5 lakhs, respectively.

Prize pool distribution for BGMS Season 2

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 offers a total prize pool of ₹2.10 crore up for grabs (Image via Rooter)

Here is the rank-wise prize pool distribution for the BGMI Masters Series 2023:

1st Place - ₹1 crore

2nd Place - ₹35 Lakh

3rd Place - ₹12.5 Lakh

4th Place - ₹7.5 Lakh

5th Place - ₹4.5 Lakh

6th Place - ₹4.5 Lakh

7th Place - ₹4 Lakh

8th Place - ₹4 Lakh

9th Place - ₹3.5 Lakh

10th Place - ₹3.5 Lakh

11th Place - ₹3 Lakh

12th Place - ₹3 Lakh

13th Place - ₹2.5 Lakh

14th Place - ₹2.5 Lakh

15th Place - ₹2 Lakh

16th Place - ₹2 Lakh

17th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh

18th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh

19th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh

20th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh

21st Place - ₹1 Lakh

22nd Place - ₹1 Lakh

23rd Place - ₹1 Lakh

24th Place - ₹1 Lakh

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 participants

Here are the participants of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2:

Blind Esports Gods Reign Gladiators Esports Global Esports Orangutan Enigma Gaming Revenant Esports Team Soul Team Xspark Team 8Bit GodLike Esports OneBlade Numen Gaming Medal Esports OR Esports Entity Gaming Velocity Gaming Team Insane Team SPY Chemin Esports Lucknow Giants Marcos Gaming Team WSB True Rippers

The 24 participating teams will compete against each other in the league stage, with the top four going straight to the Grand Finals. The fifth- to 20th-placed teams will advance to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the bottom four teams will be eliminated from the tournament but with prize money of ₹1 lakh each.

The best 12 squads from the playoffs will secure their spots in the Grand Finals, while the remaining will be knocked out of the competition with a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakhs each.

The 16 finalists will battle each other from August 25 to August 27 for the BGMS Season 2 title.

GodLike currently lead the overall standings of the BGMS launch week after the completion of Day 1. OR, Team Soul, and XSpark hold second, fifth, and eighth positions, respectively.

Day 2 will take place on August 5 at 9.30 PM IST.