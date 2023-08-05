BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2: Prize pool distribution

During the opening day of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2, Nodwin Gaming unveiled the prize pool distribution of the event. The organizer has allocated a sum of ₹2.10 crore to the prize pool, meant to be distributed among 24 teams. The three-week tournament kicked off on August 4, 2023, and will run until August 27, 2023.
The event will award a cash prize of ₹1 crore to the champion of the BGMS Season 2. The second-best team will walk away with ₹35 lakhs. The third- and fourth-placed teams will take home ₹12.5 lakhs and ₹7.5 lakhs, respectively.
Prize pool distribution for BGMS Season 2
Here is the rank-wise prize pool distribution for the BGMI Masters Series 2023:
- 1st Place - ₹1 crore
- 2nd Place - ₹35 Lakh
- 3rd Place - ₹12.5 Lakh
- 4th Place - ₹7.5 Lakh
- 5th Place - ₹4.5 Lakh
- 6th Place - ₹4.5 Lakh
- 7th Place - ₹4 Lakh
- 8th Place - ₹4 Lakh
- 9th Place - ₹3.5 Lakh
- 10th Place - ₹3.5 Lakh
- 11th Place - ₹3 Lakh
- 12th Place - ₹3 Lakh
- 13th Place - ₹2.5 Lakh
- 14th Place - ₹2.5 Lakh
- 15th Place - ₹2 Lakh
- 16th Place - ₹2 Lakh
- 17th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh
- 18th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh
- 19th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh
- 20th Place - ₹1.5 Lakh
- 21st Place - ₹1 Lakh
- 22nd Place - ₹1 Lakh
- 23rd Place - ₹1 Lakh
- 24th Place - ₹1 Lakh
BGMI Masters Series Season 2 participants
Here are the participants of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2:
- Blind Esports
- Gods Reign
- Gladiators Esports
- Global Esports
- Orangutan
- Enigma Gaming
- Revenant Esports
- Team Soul
- Team Xspark
- Team 8Bit
- GodLike Esports
- OneBlade
- Numen Gaming
- Medal Esports
- OR Esports
- Entity Gaming
- Velocity Gaming
- Team Insane
- Team SPY
- Chemin Esports
- Lucknow Giants
- Marcos Gaming
- Team WSB
- True Rippers
The 24 participating teams will compete against each other in the league stage, with the top four going straight to the Grand Finals. The fifth- to 20th-placed teams will advance to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the bottom four teams will be eliminated from the tournament but with prize money of ₹1 lakh each.
The best 12 squads from the playoffs will secure their spots in the Grand Finals, while the remaining will be knocked out of the competition with a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakhs each.
The 16 finalists will battle each other from August 25 to August 27 for the BGMS Season 2 title.
GodLike currently lead the overall standings of the BGMS launch week after the completion of Day 1. OR, Team Soul, and XSpark hold second, fifth, and eighth positions, respectively.
Day 2 will take place on August 5 at 9.30 PM IST.