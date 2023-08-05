The first day of the BGMS Season 2's Launch Week kicked off on August 4. GodLike Esports acquired the top seat with 39 points and 20 finishes after their three matches. OR Esports and Revenant earned second and third places with 38 and 33 points, respectively. Velocity Gaming rose to the fourth spot with 29 points after performing nicely in the third match.

Team Soul gained the fifth position with 28 points despite playing only one game. Team 8Bit and Enigma finished behind them with 28 and 24 points, respectively. Blind and Orangutan played their two matches on the opening day and claimed 10th and 12 places, respectively. True Rippers had a terrible start as they obtained only four points in their three games of the BGMS Launch Week.

Godl Spower ranks first in the most wicked player list with ten eliminations. VLT Punk holds second with nine kills, while Godl Jonathan and OR Admino are in third and fourth with seven kills each. OG AKop grabs fifth place with five frags.

BGMS Season 2 Day 1 overview

GodLike topped Day 1 standings of Launch Week (Image via Rooter)

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Apollo helped Revenant Esports conquer the opening encounter of the Masters Series with 12 points. OR Esports also delivered an outstanding performance and secured 22 points. XSpark also got off to a remarkable start, earning 22 points with the help of 12 kills. Chemin secured 10 points, while Enigma and Blind achieved eight points each. Jonathan from GodLike presented their ideal showing and claimed the MVP with four eliminations.

Blind Esports ranked 10th on Day 1 of BGMS (Image via Rooter)

Match 2 - Sanhok - Group A and B

GodLike Esports performed emphatically throughout the season, registering their first Chicken Dinner with 27 points. Their younger player Spower was the MVP with six excellent finishes. Enigma Gaming and OR Esports grabbed 16 points each after showing their potential. Blind Esports and Orangutan generated 10 points each there. Team Xspark struggled in this encounter and was eliminated earlier with one point.

Overall standings of Launch Week Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Top 5 athletes from Launch Week Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Match 3 - Miramar - Group A and C

Team Soul, playing their first match, started their campaign thumpingly and emerged victorious with 28 points. In their last fight, they outclassed Velocity Gaming, who garnered 22 points. 8Bit and Gladiators gained 14 and 11 points, respectively. Ninja led Gods Reign to claim nine points. GodLike secured nine points in the last encounter of the BGMS Day 1.