BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2: All qualified and invited teams officially revealed 

Nodwin Gaming has revealed the names of all the qualified and invited teams for the BGMI Masters Series Season 2. These squads will battle it out across 22 days for a humongous prize pool of ₹2.1 crore. To increase the intensity among the participants as well as fans, the tournament will use a different and unique format as compared to its first season.

Nodwin Gaming and Star Sports will host this mega event from August 4 to 27 this month in Delhi, the capital of India. There will be a total of 24 participants, including 14 directly invited teams.

Starting at 9:30 pm IST, there will be three matches each day except the Grand Final. Star Sports and Rooter will broadcast the entire event live in multiple languages.

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 participants

Invited teams

Blind Esports Gods Reign Gladiators Esports Global Esports Orangutan Enigma Gaming Revenant Esports Team Soul Team Xspark Team 8Bit GodLike Esports Oneblade Numen Gaming Medal Esports

Qualified teams

OR Esports Entity Gaming Velocity Gaming Team Insane Team SPY Chemin Esports Lucknow Giants Marcos Gaming Team WSB True Rippers

During the initial stages, these aforementioned 24 BGMI teams will collide against each other for 16 spots in the Grand Finals. Here’s the full schedule of BGMS Season 2.

1) League Stage - August 4 to 20

Launch Week - August 4 to 6

League Week 1 - August 7 to 10

Super Weekend 1 - August 11 to 13

League Week 2 - August 14 to 17

Super Weekend 2 - August 18 to 20

2) Playoffs - August 22 and 23

3) Grand Finals - August 25 to 27

A few months back, Blind Esports signed the BGMS Season 1 winning squad, which was part of Global Esports. Ahead of its season 2, the organization added Addy to the roster. GodLike Esports, the Season 1 runner-up, has included rising star Spower in the team, while Team Soul has strengthened their squad with the inclusion of Neyo.

Former Team XO IGL, Sensei, will lead Revenant Esports this season. Their BGMI squad includes four players; MJ, Apollo, Fierce, and Sensei. Gladiators Esports has recently recruited the former Chemin Esports players. True Rippers has acquired the Faith Esports lineup.

Led by Saumraj, Entity Gaming will play its first major BGMI event. A few weeks back, Marcos Gaming announced their new lineup consisting of Vexe, Aladin, Spraygod, and Sayyam. Velocity Gaming, led by Punk, and OR Esports, led by Jelly, have reached here after showing their potential in the Qualifiers.