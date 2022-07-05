BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 1: Overall standings, match overview and more

Orangutan Gaming continued their domination on Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series Week 3, winning two out of their three matches. They earned first place with 50 points and 20 kills.

Meanwhile, Chemin Esports collected 39 points in two games thanks to Robin's impressive IGLing. With 29 points, OR Esports made it to the top three after three matches.

Marcos Gaming and Team XO lined up fourth and fifth with 22 points each, while 7Sea was behind them with 19. The lattermost only played a single match today. TSM, who had a poor second week, scored 15 points in their two matches. They played with a three-man squad as their star player Acquanox was unable to compete today.

Hydra Esports and GodLike have accumulated five and three points and currently sit in 18th and 21st place respectively. Meanwhile, 8Bit and Team Soul were relegated to 23rd and 24th places.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 1 overview

Top eight teams standings from BGMI Master Series Week 3 Day 1 (Image via Loco)

Teams from Group A and Group B fought in the first match of Erangel in which Orangutan came out victorious with 12 finishes. Meanwhile, OR Esports and Team XO held second and third place with eleven and four kills respectively.

Skylightz Gaming also got off to a good start, securing fourth position with four frags. Team Xspark and TSM were eliminated from the match without scoring a point.

TSM grabbed 12th place after BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 1 (Image via Loco)

In the second match, Destro and Robin led Chemin Esports to win their first chicken dinner in Miramar. The team beat Blind Esports in a nail-biting fight thanks to Delta's clutch.

TSM Blaze was able to secure third place for his team in the match. However, he was eliminated by another lone survivor, HH Maxy, who led his team to the second spot. Destro picked up five kills, while Blaze eliminated four players from the lobby.

17th to 24th ranking from Day 1 (Image via Loco)

Orangutan replicated its previous feat and won the third match played between Group B and C in Sanhok. 7Sea secured second place with seven kills, followed by Global Esports. Revenant scored 10 points, while OR and Rivalry accumulated six each.

Meanwhile, GodLike managed to pick up three points in which Neyoo secured two eliminations. Following a dismal showing, FS Esports and Soul were unable to secure any points from this match.

