BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 2: Groups, schedule, when and where to watch 

Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series Week 3 will start today with an intense rivalry between the top 24 teams. The Qualifiers have only eight matches for each team. Group B teams have played three matches on Day 1, while Group A and C have competed in two and one matches respectively on the first day.

Day 2 features three matches for Group C teams, while Group A and Group B will play two and one matches today. All three matches will be live-streamed on Star Sports, Loco, and Glance at 8.30 pm IST, in English, Hindi and Tamil.

Schedule for BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 2

Match 1 - Group B and Group C - Erangel

Match 2 - Group A and Group C - Miramar

Match 3 - Group A and Group C - Sanhok

Groups for Week 3

Group A

Team XO Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming Team Insane Blind Esports Hydra Esports Team Enigma Forever TSM

Group B

Orangutan OR Esports Revenant Team X Spark Marcos Gaming FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras Global Esports

Group C

Team Soul 8Bit Rivalry Team GodLike Nigma Galaxy Enigma Gaming 7Sea R Esports

BGMI Masters Week 3 Day 1 Summary

Orangutan Gaming is currently in first place with 50 points after Day 1, after winning two matches in dominating fashion. Twenty out of their 50 points came from eliminations, collecting 12, 1, and 7 kills in the first, second and third matches respectively. Today, the team will play one match against Ground C teams.

Catch some of the best moments from the Finals ahead of tonight's LIVE action:



A magical run of play ft. @Chemin_Esports on Week 3 Day 1 of #BGMIMastersSeries 2022!

Chemin Esports has accumulated 39 points, including 18 kills and one chicken dinner in two games. The side won their second match with 12 kills, due to five kills by Destro.

OR Esports grabbed third place with 29 points in three matches, followed by Marcos Gaming. Team XO scored 22 points with 11 eliminations in two matches.

TSM held twelveth place with 15 points after securing third place with five kills in their second match, thanks to Blaze's gameplay. Team Forever and Team Xspark are in places 15 and 16 respectively, with 10 and eight points. Hydra Esports had another poor performance in their two matches, scoring only five points.

Fan-favourite BGMI team, Soul played only one match and did not secure a single point, but today, the team has three matches and will hope to take back the reins and start performing consistently again.

