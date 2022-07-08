BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 4: Overall standings, top 16 teams, highlights, and more

The qualifiers for the BGMI Masters Series Week 3 came to an end on 7 July, with the top 16 teams moving on to the weekly finals, which starts on July 8. Chemin Esports secured first place with 104 points, including three chicken dinners and 55 kills.

Team XO and Orangutan saw a steady run as they grabbed second and third place with 93 and 84 points. One of the most surprising performances, however, came from Global Esports after two poor weeks; the team occupied fourth place with 74 points. Team Forever managed to secure fifth place and qualified for the weekly finals.

Blind and Nigma Galaxy showcased a brilliant performance in the final game of the day, making it into the weekly finals. Both teams had been out of the top 16 before the match. That said, GodLike barely qualified for the weekly finals in 16th place with 51 points.

TSM, Hyderabad Hydras, and Hydra once again could not make it to the top 16 and were eliminated from consecutive weekly finals resulting in their exit from the tournament. TSM and Hyderabad Hydras were the top teams in the previous LAN event, the BGMI All-Star Invitational.

Moreover, fan-favorite Team Soul was also eliminated from the third-week finals as the side secured 18th place, followed by Rivalry Esports. 8Bit and Team X Spark were in 22nd and 23rd places, respectively.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 4: What went down

Chemin Esports earned first place in BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Qualifiers (Image via Loco)

The final day of the qualifiers started with the first match played between Group B and Group C and was won by GodLike Esports after beating Enigma Gaming in a two vs. two fight. However, Enigma Gaming secured top place in the match standings as they came second with 13 kills. FS and Nigma Galaxy also put up an impressive performance, collecting 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Top 16 teams qualified for the BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals (Image via Loco)

Insane Mac impressed everybody with his performance in the second match. He beat Team Soul in a one-against-two fight to claim a chicken dinner for his team. He also beat Hydra Esports during their rotation into the zone, which shows how important his role is to his team. Team Soul held second place with 10 finishes, while Nigma Galaxy came third with four eliminations.

Bottom 8 teams eliminated from the BGMI Masters Series Week 3 (Image via Loco)

Blind Esports claimed an important win in the final match of the tournament by playing passively. They picked up a five-kill chicken dinner and managed to secure a spot in the weekly finals.

Nigma Galaxy once again put up a much-needed respectable performance in their final game to qualify for the weekly finals. The team did the same the previous week in the final game of the Week 2 Qualifiers. The team was out of the top 16 ahead of the final match today but displayed remarkable gameplay in the match by securing second place with six eliminations.

