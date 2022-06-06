BGMI: Blind Esports fails to qualify for BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals 

As the three-week league stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 comes to an end on Sunday, the top 16 teams have qualified for the finals while eight sides have been eliminated.

Among those eliminated is Blind Esports, one of India's premier BGMI teams. The team was invited directly to the fourth round of the BMOC where they showed real dynamism to qualify for BMPS.

Blind Esports' performance in BMPS Season 1 League Stage

Blind Esports started well and was in eighth place at the end of the first day, but slipped to 18th by the end of the first week with 100 points. The second week saw a slight improvement in their performance as they raked in 113 points to take their total to 213 points. The team finished in 14th spot in the second week with that tally.

The final week also started on a good note and went well till the penultimate day when they were in the 14th spot. But on the final day, the team lost three ranks to finish outside the top 16 with 328 points. Although they had the same points as Team Kinetic, who finished 16th, they were lagging behind in placement points which became the decider.

The side earned only one chicken dinner in their 48 matches. On League Day 10, they put up a sparkling performance in the fifth matchr by clinching a 10-kill chicken dinner.

Blind Esports BGMI Roster

DeadPool Rage Williamz Shadow Zaddyy Emilsam

Although the organization has quite some experience in the esports scene in India, they picked a totally new roster for BGMI. The team tried hard but their lack of experience caught up to them.

Despite the challenges of the tournament, Team Blind has gained valuable experience and can come back stronger with a half-dozen big BGMI tournaments coming up. The team is currently playing in the ongoing TEC BGMI Invitational Season 4.

The BMPS Grand Finals of the biggest ever esports event in the country, i.e Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1, will take place online from June 9-12. A total of 24 matches will be contested in a span of four days for a whopping 2 crore INR prize pool.

League topper OR Esports, fan-favorite Team Soul, and the everpresent Team XO will be the favorites for the title but the other 13 sides have all the capabilities to claim the throne.

