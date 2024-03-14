BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Semifinals: Overall standings, finalists, overview, and more

The four-day Semifinals of the Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 came to a close on March 14. The top 16 teams have moved to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 11 faced elimination from the contest. Aerobotz Esports emerged as the top performer in the Semifinals and scored 121 points despite not clinching a single Chicken Dinner. The side picked up 86 kills in their 16 matches.

Team Tamilas were in second place with 115 points, including 64 eliminations. The MrIGL-led BGMI lineup claimed three Chicken Dinner. Team Forever ranked third in the overall rankings with 113 points. The squad, led by Owais, delivered mesmerising performances in their 16 games.

Global Esports also returned to their signature form and ensured the fourth spot in the Semifinals with 108 points and 71 kills. Gods Reign, led by Destro, looked good and captured fifth position with 106 points. Reckoning Esports earned seventh rank with 104 points.

Overall standings of Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Semifinals

The top 16 performing clubs of the Semifinals will compete in the Finale, which will be hosted from March 16 to 19. Here is the overall points table of the Semifinals:

Aerobotz Esports - 121 points Team Tamilas - 115 points Team Forever - 113 points Global Esports - 108 points Gods Reign - 106 points Reckoning Esports - 104 points GodLike Esports - 102 points Autobotz Esports - 101 points WSB Gaming - 100 points Team XSpark - 100 points Team Soul - 100 points Genxfm - 100 points Team 8Bit - 98 points Hydra Esports - 92 points Dragon Esports - 88 points Carnival Gaming - 82 points Aslaa Esports - 81 points Revenant Esports - 76 points Orangutan Gaming - 76 points Alibaba Raiders - 73 points Gujarat Tigers - 72 points Genetix Esports - 68 points Hyderabad Hydras - 63 points Team Exit - 63 points Medal Esports - 61 points Blind Esports - 48 points Team Iflicks - 40 points

Fan favorite team, GodLike Esports, clinched seventh rank in the Semifinals with 102 points. The Jelly-led brigade secured two Chicken Dinners and 60 frags. Autobotz finished behind them in eighth spot with 101 points.

WSB, XSPark, Team Soul, and Genxfm collected 100 points each in their 16 encounters. Team 8Bit, who recently signed Mac, came in the 13th spot with 98 points. Hydra Esports, led by BGMI pro Dreams, ranked 14th with 92 points. Carnival Esports somehow captured a seat in the finals as they ranked 16th with 82 points in the Semifinals.