BGMI Multiverse 2024 Semifinals Day 1: Overall standings, top three players, overview, and more

Team Tamilas was phenomenal on Day 1 of the BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals. The side began their campaign with a stunning 25-point Chicken Dinner in the opening game. They then garnered 61 points with the help of 24 eliminations in four matches.

Reckoning Esports, led by Punk, secured the second position with 56 points. The squad also acquired one Chicken Dinner and got off to a nice start to the tournament.

Revenant Esports scored 52 points and finished third in the overall standings. The Sensei-led powerhouse didn't claim a Chicken Dinner but was consistent on the opening day. Aquanox from the lineup secured 11 kills in his four encounters.

Day 1 overall standings of BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals

Overall scoreboard of Semifinals Day 1Enter (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Global Esports also had a superb start and accumulated 50 points on Day 1. BGMI rising star Beast from their lineup clinched 10 frags and shouldered his team to obtain the fourth position in the overall leaderboard.

Medal Esports, led by Paradox, claimed 48 points at an average of 12 per match. They claimed one Chicken Dinner and started the event on a promising note. They will aim to continue their spectacular run in their remaining 24 matches.

Manya-led Team Soul managed to claim 46 points and ranked sixth in the table. The superstar lineup was the winner of the second match with 29 points. However, they secured only 17 points in three other encounters. Spower from their crew was the star player of the day with 12 kills.

WSB and 8Bit finished seventh and eighth with 45 and 43 points, respectively. Genxfm collected 36 points and came ninth in the rankings despite grabbing one Chicken Dinner.

Wingod and Blind Esports took 27 points each on Day 1. Entity Gaming ranked 13th with 26 points, including 15 eliminations. Hydra Esports claimed 23 points and ended up in the 16th position.

Orangutan Gaming, led by BGMI pro Ash, struggled on Day 1 and scored 17 points in four games. GodLike and Team XSpark secured only 15 points each. Big Brother Esports has also had a terrible start to the BGMI Multiverse event, as they took only 10 points in their first four matches.

Team Destro, the former Gladiators Esports' roster, scored only seven points, including four kills. Team Omega, the ex-Team Soul lineup, didn't participate in any matches on Day 1.