BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals: All teams, format, prize pool, and schedule revealed

The 10-day-long BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 will kick off on January 8, 2024. The total cash prize of the competition is ₹10 lakh. The Semifinals will see 24 invited teams contest across five days, while the Grand Finals will feature the best 16 performers from the Semifinals.

The Semifinals are scheduled from January 8 to 12, while the Finals will be conducted from January 13 to 17. These 24 teams are placed randomly in three groups for the Semifinals.

A total of six games will be held across two maps (Erangel and Miramar) each day. The event will be live-streamed exclusively on the Upthrust Esports' LOCO channel.

BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals teams

Group A

Team Soul Global Esports Team Destro Revenant Esports Team Omega WSB Gaming Gujarat Tigers Genxfm Esports

Group B

Reckoning Esports Team Tamilas Team Zero Big Brother Chemin Esports Aslaa Esports Orangutan Medal Esports

Group C

Team XSpark Team 8Bit Hydra Esports Wingod Esports TWM Gaming GodLike Esports Blind Esports Entity Esports

Daily map order for Semifinals

Each day, the game will be contested between groups A and B in Erangel map. Each participant will play four matches daily during the Semifinals. Here is the map rotation:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C

Match 3 - Erangel - Group B and C

Match 4 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 5 - Miramar - Group A and C

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B and C

Team Soul recently signed the ex BGMI lineup of Blind Esports. A few weeks back, the squad conquered the BMPS 2023, an official event. Now, the Manya-led powerhouse will try to win this contest under the banner of their new home.

While Team Omega, the ex-lineup of Team Soul, is also placed in Group A. The squad recently won two back-to-back tournaments and will be one of the top contenders for the BGMI Multiverse title.

Team XSpark has included NinjaJod in their squad and will be looking to put up a great performance. Jelly-led GodLike Esports will try to begin the 2024 BGMI season on a promising note after struggling in 2023.

Revenant, Hydra, Global, and Entity will also be looking to showcase their enhanced performance in this tournament. Team Tamilas has been in fantastic form in the past few weeks. The organization will focus on continuing its emphatic showing in the Multiverse Series.