Team Omega wins APL BGMI Winter Showdown 2023

Team Omega, the former roster of Team Soul, emerged as the champions of the APL BGMI Winter Showdown 2023. Ninjajod, who plays for Gods Reign, was also a part of the winning lineup and played brilliantly in the contest. The squad, led by Hector, scored 194 points and clinched four Chicken Dinners in their 18 games of the Grand Finals. They earned ₹4.75 lakhs in prize money.

WSB Gaming, unfortunately, fell short by a single point and ranked second in the tournament with 193 points. The side was in the prime position after Day 2 but dropped a place at the end of the play. They also had spectacular performances in the Semifinals of the BGMI Winter Showdown.

Global Esports gained their ideal momentum on Day 2 as they jumped from the last to the third spot. Additionally, the MAVI-led roster produced stunning gameplay on the last day and remained in third place with 178 points. Their athletes, Slug and Beast, were phenomenal in the last 12 games.

APL BGMI Winter Showdown 2023 prize pool distribution

The Showdown had a total prize pool of ₹12 lakh. Here is the prize money distribution;

1st Place - ₹4.75 lakh - Team Omega

2nd Place - ₹3 lakh - WSB Gaming

3rd Place - ₹2 lakh - Global Esports

4th Place - ₹1 lakh - Revenant Esports

5th Place - ₹50,000 - Big Brother Esports

MVP - ₹50,000 - Ninajod (Team Omega)

Most WWCD Team - ₹25,000 - Team Omega

Revenant Esports ended up in fourth rank with 162 points. Their two players, Sensei and Fierce, were fourth and fifth in the kill leaderboard with 31 and 25 eliminations, respectively. Big Brother Esports came fifth with 146 points. The team claimed three Chicken Dinners and earned ₹50,000 in prize money.

Top 8 teams of APL Showdown Finale (Image via Rooter)

Team Tamilas took sixth position with 138 points despite having no Chicken Dinners in the BGMI Winter Showdown Finale. Orangutan Gaming faltered in their last six games and finished eighth with 131 points. The Ash-led lineup ensured only 29 points on Day 3.

Overall standings of APL Winter Showdown Finals (Image via Rooter)

GodLike Esports, led by Jelly, garnered 104 points and came 12th in the scoreboard. Entity Gaming held 13th with 102. Hydra Officials managed only 95 points in 18 games and ranked 14th there. Team Insane, the second runner-up of the BMPS 2023, had a disappointing run as they finished last in the overall table of this BGMI Showdown Finale.