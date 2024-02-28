BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena concluded on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. WSB Gaming moved up to first with 91 points thanks to their consistency. Right behind them, Orangutan Gaming jumped to second with 89 points and three Chicken Dinners. Mythic Esports galvanized themselves on Day 2 and secured third position with 88 points in the overall standings.

On the other hand, Uprising Esports slumped to fourth place with 70 points after their disappointing run on Tuesday. Reckoning Esports, led by Punk, finished sixth with 60 points. Revenant, Team Forever, and 8Bit scored 53, 47, and 45 points respectively.

GodLike Esports couldn’t get their act together on Day 2 and slipped to 12th with 45 points, notching up 33 kills. Team Zero, Alibaba Raiders, and Gujarat Tigers have collected only 38, 35, and 17 points respectively. These bottom-placed teams must improve their performance in the remaining two days.

Day 2 results of BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena

Top eight performers after 10 matches at BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Match 6 - Erangel

Mystic Esports delivered a fantastic 21-point win in the first game of Day 2. Meanwhile, Reckoning Esports claimed 12 points, including six kills. Team Zero and WSB got 11 and 10 points, respectively. In a rather underwhelming display, GodLike was eliminated earlier by Aslaaa Esports and accumulated no points.

Match 7 - Miramar

Orangutan Gaming secured a commendable 13-point Chicken Dinner. Squad members Akop and Wizzgod picked up five and four kills, respectively, to power their team to a remarkable victory. Not too far behind, Galaxy Esports took 11 points and secured five frags. GodLike only managed two points, while Revenant Esports posted nothing on the leaderboard.

Match 8 - Erangel

Mystic Esports ensured their second Chicken Dinner of Day 2 with 17 points. Meanwhile, DO OR DIE collected 13 points and seven kills. After finding some form, GodLike Esports grabbed nine crucial points. Team Zero and Team Legacy settled for eight points each.

Overall scoreboard after Day 2 of BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Match 9 - Sanhok

WSB Gaming emerged victorious in Sanhok with 19 points thanks to BGMI star Raiden’s four eliminations. Meanwhile, Uprising Rivals looked great after three poor matches and garnered 13 points. GodLike and Orangutan posted six and four points, respectively.

Match 10 - Erangel

Orangutan Gaming registered an impressive win in the last game of Day 2 and garnered 20 points. Mystic and Team Galaxy collected 15 and 14 points, respectively. Right behind them, WSB secured 13 points, including 10 finishes. Failing to stage a resurgence, GodLike Esports couldn't grab a single point.