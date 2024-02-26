BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena February Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena: February Edition on February 26 saw Uprising Rivals claim the prime spot with 49 points. Revenant Esports, an experienced squad, took second place with 45 points. WSB Gaming and Revenant Esports finished third and fourth with 43 and 37 points, respectively. DO OR DIE and Team Forever scored 32 points each.

GodLike Esports kicked off the event on a high note but faltered in their last four matches. The Jelly-led squad collected 28 points in five games today. Reckoning Esports, led by Punk, took the ninth place with 26 points. Team 8Bit and Team Zero secured 22 and 13 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers was 16th with only four points.

Day 1 overall standings of BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena

Here is the overall leaderboard of Day 1:

Uprising Rivals - 49 points Revenant Esports - 45 points WSB Gaming - 43 points Orangutan Gaming - 37 points DO OR DIE - 32 points Team Forever - 32 points Mystic Esports - 28 points GodLike Esports - 28 points Reckoning Esports - 26 points Team Legacy - 22 points Alibaba Raiders - 22 points Team 8Bit - 22 points Galaxy Esports - 21 points Aslaa Esports - 18 points Team Zero - 13 points Gujarat Tigers - 4 points

Day 1 Overview

Match 1 - Erangel

Orangutan Gaming registered a thrilling victory in the opener with 22 points. GodLike Esports ensured 15 points to their name. WSB and Galaxy Esports posted 11 points each. Experienced BGMI lineups Team 8Bit and Gujarat Tigers were eliminated without earning any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

DO OR DIE claimed a 14-point Chicken Dinner in the second game. Revenant Esports, led by BGMI star Sensei, played brilliantly and clinched 15 important points. Team Legacy secured 10 points, while WSB and Aslaaa earned eight points each.

Match 3 - Erangel

Uprising Rivals emerged victorious in the third round with 20 points. Revenant had another fabulous game, adding 13 important points to their tally. Orangutan Gaming secured 10 points, including five kills.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Team Forever pulled off a stunning 23-point victory in the fourth match. Meanwhile, Alibaba Raiders and Uprising Rivals picked up 14 and 12 points respectively. GodLike and Orangutan were eliminated with one point each.

Match 5 - Erangel

Mystic Esports, an underdog BGMI squad, amassed a huge 25-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth and last game of Day 1. Reckoning Esports bagged 11 points, including seven kills. Also, Uprising Rivals, WSB, and Revenant Esports claimed 10 points each.