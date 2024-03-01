BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena February Edition: Winners, overall standings, and more 

WSB Gaming clinched the BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena February Edition. The team displayed impressive consistency throughout this four-day contest and secured 223 points, including 143 eliminations. They also amassed four Chicken Dinners in their 20 matches. They were the only team with more than 200 points in this tournament and secured the first prize of ₹1.35 lakh.

Mystic Esports finished second with 153 points and three Chicken Dinners. After a slow start, they enjoyed a few splendid outings across the last three days. The underdog lineup showed their potential against some experienced teams in this event and received ₹50K in prize money.

Overall standings at BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena February Edition

Orangutan Gaming, led by Ash, seized third position with 137 points. The renowned squad amassed three Chicken Dinners and 91 kills in the tournament and will now prepare for the upcoming BGIS 2024. These exploits earned them a cash prize of 30K.

Reckoning Esports finished fourth with 136 points, including 90 kills. The Punk-led experienced team was a little bit inconsistent in the event. Meanwhile, Uprising Rivals was in fifth place with 125 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team delivered a strong showing on Day 1 but failed to maintain momentum over the next three days.

Top eight teams of Dominate Arena (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Galaxy Esports claimed the sixth spot with 125 points, while Team Legacy stood seventh with 116 points despite not winning any matches. Aslaa came in eighth place with 111 points.

Team Forever, led by BGMI veteran Owais, finished ninth in the table with 107 points. They picked up two Chicken Dinners but couldn’t maintain their consistency throughout the tournament.

Fan favourite Team GodLike ended up in 10th with 104 points. The Jelly-led squad secured a measly 11 points on the final day and slipped from fifth to 10th in the overall points table.

Overall scoreboard of Dominate Arena (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Revenant Esports, another experienced squad, had an average run and settled for 11th position and 100 points. Team Zero and 8Bit finished 12th and 13th, respectively, with 83 points each.

Gujarat Tigers had a horrible opening in this BGMI tournament, collecting only 17 points in the first two days. They finished 15th in the overall chart with 70 points after 20 matches. Alibaba Raiders were left languishing in the last spot with 47 points.