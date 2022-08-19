BGMI players unable to purchase Royale Pass after game's ban in India

The popular BR title, BGMI, was delisted from both the Google Play Store and App Store on July 28, following the nation-wide ban of the game. Krafton, the title's developer and publisher, had abided by the orders of the Indian government and removed the game from virtual stores.

Although the game servers are still working and many players are still playing the game, they are facing a dead end while purchasing the new Month 14 RP. This article will go into further detail about this strange issue that various players have been facing.

Everything that BGMI fans need to know about the problem regardinf RP purchase

Earlier today at 5:30 am IST, the Month 13 Royale Pass came to an end. As expected, this paved the path for the Month 14 Royale Pass to be introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India later, at around 7:30 am IST.

Obviously, this had many players logging in to the game to purchase the new M14 Royale Pass. However, when they reached the RP section and clicked on the 'Upgrade Pass' option, they were sent back to the main lobby instead.

Although initially thought to be a glitch, as time went on, it was clear that the suspension on the purchase of UC led to the developers blocking the purchase of the new Royale Pass. This has severely affected the gameplay experience for many users (especially those who have UC lying around in their account).

List of rewards introduced in new C3S7 Month 14 Royale Pass in BGMI

Following the norm of former Royale Passes, the new M14 Royale Pass has introduced many new rewards that gamers can get upon completing daily and weekly missions.

Shown below are the ranked rewards available in the new BGMI 14 RP:

RP Rank 1: Emerald Leaf PP-Bizon together with Oasis Idol Set

RP Rank 5: Oasis Idol Cover

RP Rank 10: Gilded Flower backpack

RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M14), Gemstone Ring Ornament, along with Street Dance Emote (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 20: Perfume Bottle Stun Grenade together with an Enchanted Wish Parachute (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 23: Nightfarer Glasses (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 25: Nightfarer Set (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Imperial Gold Speedboat Finish together with an Royal Aurum Emote

RP Rank 35: Blazing Rose S1897 (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Gold Feather MK47

RP Rank 45: Royal Aurum mask

RP Rank 50: Royal Aurum Set along with Royal Aurum Cover

As of now, it is unknown when BGMI players will be able to purchase the latest Royale Pass and get their hands on these exclusive rewards.

