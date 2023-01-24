BGMI pro MortaL shares his childhood stories

A few hours ago, on January 23, famous BGMI player and YouTuber Naman "MortaL" Mathur organized a livestream in which he was seen playing Valorant and Roller champions along with the likes of Mamba and Regaltos. During the broadcast, MortaL spoke about how he was raised like an average child residing in Mumbai.

He narrated a couple of incidents where he was beaten up by his older brother, Abhinav "DJ Solo" Mathur.

He described how one day after his school got over at 6:30 pm, he returned home and rang the doorbell but did not hear any reply from any house member. Guessing the house was empty, he went directly to his tuition. He reached before the others as the class was supposed to start at 8 pm. Later, when others from his society took their kids to class, they informed him that Abhinav was hysterically crying due to his absence.

MortaL recalled taking an early leave from tuition and returning home. However, much to his shock, his brother was fuming with rage and thought MortaL had been wandering off on his own, making mischief. The gamer laughed and said how his brother beat him up that evening, which he will remember forever.

Since MortaL is considered a cult figure and has a massive fanbase in the BGMI gaming community, his remarks have created a great deal of buzz amongst them.

BGMI star MortaL shares on stream how strictly he was raised by his brother Abhinav

MortaL then shared another incident that occurred during Diwali. He mentioned how he was making faces at Abhinav while staring directly into his eyes, which irritated his brother. His brother warned him to stop, but the BGMI star did not. Instead, he wanted his brother to beat him, so the older son thrashed his younger sibling left and right before other kids in the society who were also playing with him.

Both the incidents mentioned above were funny, which led to Mamba, Regaltos, and others having a great laugh.

This highlights how MortaL lived his childhood days like any other kid in India. Although he is an established gamer today, MortaL was also strictly raised by his elders, especially his brother, Abhinav.

With BGMI yet to return to the virtual storefronts, fans can expect MortaL and other creators from S8UL to stream different mobile and PC games on YouTube and LOCO. They can also tune in to their livestreams to learn more about their lives.

