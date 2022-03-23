BGMI pro player Mavi's hilarious reaction to Payal's voice pack

Famous BGMI pro player and content creator, Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh was streaming live on YouTube yesterday when he purchased the voice pack of Payal Gaming and expressed his views on the new addition in the game.

During the two-hour livestream on YouTube, the 21-year-old was seen getting elated when he first listened to the Hindi audio messages of fellow S8UL content creator Payal. Although he was not happy at first when he was left without the voice pack even after spending loads of UC on crate openings, when he finally got his hands on the item, Mavi listened to the audio files and funnily expressed his views on them.

How did BGMI pro player and streamer Mavi react to Payal's new voice pack

In his livestream on YouTube, Mavi was playing BGMI along with his friends Kaash, Ultron, and Fearless when he received UC from the developers, as he is an official partner of the game. He used the UC to max out his Cycle 2 Season 5 Month 9 Royale Pass and obtain Payal's voice pack.

This is the entire livestream of Mavi on the Google-owned platform. His reaction to Payal's voice pack can be viewed between 11 and 16 minutes on the stream.

He laughed his heart out and exclaimed that the audio messages were hilarious. Mavi even added some of the audio messages to the audio wheel that players use in classic and custom matches for a quick chat.

Later on, the online star was seen using Payal's voice messages while playing classic matches on the livestream. Since the voice pack contains some famous dialog from Payal, Mavi's fans enjoyed it while he used the messages to communicate with his teammates.

Although he did not achieve the primary goal of obtaining four Chicken Dinners, Mavi performed well in the games.

About Payal's voice packs

Payal's voice pack was recently introduced in the game following the great response on the voice packs of popular streamers and pro players Jonathan, Kaztro, and Snax. She is the first female streamer whose voice pack has been introduced in BGMI.

Although the voice pack was initially available in the basic version at 250 UC, the 1.9 update witnessed the arrival of the mythic version in the Lucky Crate section. Several gamers, including Mavi, had to spend plenty of UC to get their hands on the mythic voice pack of Payal, which has several voice messages in Hindi.

