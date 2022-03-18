BGMI streamer Payal Gaming's voice pack officially announced

Audio messages play a crucial role in BGMI as the battle royale mode in the game requires users to communicate and execute strategies accordingly. Although only the voice pack of special characters was available in Battlegrounds Mobile India initially, the 1.8 update witnessed the introduction of the voice packs of famous players and streamers.

Gamers had long awaited the introduction of voice packs in regional Indian languages. Krafton fulfilled their wish when they announced and later introduced the voice packs of Jonathan, Kaztro, and Snax.

Following the success of their voice packs, the game's developers are set to introduce the voice pack of Payal Gaming.

Everything to know about popular BGMI streamer Payal Gaming's voice pack in the 1.9 update

Krafton took to the official Instagram handle and Facebook profile of Battlegrounds Mobile India to announce the introduction of the basic voice pack of Payal. Her voice pack will be the first to appear in the new 1.9 update.

Although its release date is yet to be confirmed, the news of her voice pack's arrival has created a buzz amongst her fans.

Payal's voice pack is only set to be brought into the game in the basic version. This follows the same format in which the voice packs of Jonathan, Kaztro, and Snax were introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

As a result, it can be surmised that the basic version will be incorporated in the in-game shop for a price of 250 UC.

The basic version of the voice pack will contain English audio messages, while the mythic voice pack (which might appear in a couple of weeks) will contain Hindi audio messages from Payal. Just like the voice packs of other superstars, the mythic voice pack might be introduced in BGMI in a lucky crate.

Since the mythic voice pack charges a lot of UC, many players will be eyeing the basic voice pack of their favorite streamer and Battlegrounds Mobile India partner, Payal Gaming.

