List of new features in BGMI 1.9 update: Revamped classic mode, Cheer Park changes, and more

The 1.9 update is the second major update BGMI has received this year. It is scheduled to arrive today (18 March) and ignite thrill and excitement amongst players and fans in the community with its new features, modes, items, and lots more.

What are the new features added in the 1.9 update in BGMI?

1) Holi Dhamaka mode

The Holi Dhamaka mode has finally arrived in BGMI. As its name suggests, it celebrates the festival of colors, Holi.

However, this mode is known as the Fourth Anniversary theme in PUBG Mobile. It will be available on the themed mode maps of Erangel and Livik.

2) Sky Islands

The new themed maps will witness the incorporation of the Sky Islands, modeled on Rising Temple and Winter Castle. These were immensely popular when introduced in the game earlier.

Players can drop into these locations to gather loot and colored balls, which they can later use on the main map to summon supplies.

3) New Cheer Park

The existing Cheer Park has been redesigned and given a new look. The new Cheer Park is larger in dimensions and contains a designated shooting range.

Furthermore, the new Cheer Park will also have a new racing track where in-game friends can challenge each other for a race.

4) Vibrant Plaza and Camp

Several new locations have been added to the themed Erangel. These areas contain interactive machines that can help BGMI users obtain loot.

Furthermore, upon visiting Vibrant Plaza and Camp, they can get hold of the new vehicle, Bicycle, which gamers can use for transportation.

5) New Month 9 RP

The 1.9 update in BGMI will also witness the introduction of the C2S5 Month 9 Royale Pass. The new RP is based on the 'Cosmic Clash' theme and will bring several new rewards and items.

The M9 RP will be available in the Elite Pass (360 UC) and Elite Pass Plus (960 UC) versions.

6) Other features

New Army Bases used for scanning the locations of nearby vehicles can be found across different vicinities on the Erangel map. The Sosnovka bridge, on the other hand, has been revamped and given an entirely new look.

Furthermore, several changes have been made to the Arena mode and the Aftermath Livik map.

