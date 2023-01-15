BGMI pro Punkk provides update on his health

A few hours ago, BGMI pro and popular YouTuber Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh provided an update on his health in an Instagram story. He mentioned that he would soon return to livestreaming. Punkk has already spent two weeks in bed-rest. After his comeback, he will be grinding New State Mobile and Valorant. He also added in the story that he was feeling better after the break.

"After 14 days of bed rest, I feel my health is a bit better. I will make a comeback soon and will play NS (New State Mobile) and Valo (Valorant)." (Translated)

A snippet from BGMI star's recent story announcing his comeback to live streaming. (Image via Instagram/ ig.punkk)

Since Punkk has a massive fan following, his Instagram update created considerable buzz in the Indian gaming community.

BGMI pro and renowned YouTuber Punkk announces his return to gaming

Addressing his fans, Punkk stated on Instagram that he had faced serious health problems over the past few days, resulting in a short break from gaming. Punkk last streamed BGMI and Valorant more than two weeks ago on his YouTube channel, which currently has an impressive subscriber count of 248k.

He mentioned that he had not played anything even with his friends and peers during this period. In the same Instagram story, Punkk urged his fans to act maturely and not spread hate within the Indian gaming community.

His absence from livestreaming on YouTube has massively affected his channel. Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Ashutosh has earned only $32 - $517 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days, much lower than usual. He also lost over 1k subscribers in the same period.

Punkk is currently one of the best assaulters in the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports scene. Over time, he has proved his mettle as a star performer, appearing on the MVP list in multiple tournaments. Despite starting his professional career with VR1 Esports, he shot to prominence only after joining Team XO. Critics often compare him to the likes of Jonathan and Goblin.

Punkk has assured his fans that he will be playing games like Valorant and New State Mobile upon his return, but BGMI lovers will be eagerly waiting for their favorite gamer to tread on the battlegrounds again. It will also be interesting to see whether Punkk continues playing New State Mobile esports, with Battlegrounds Mobile India yet to make its return to virtual storefronts.

