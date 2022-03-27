BGMI pro Scout reveals monthly income of stars like Mortal, Jonathan, and more

BGMI's introduction in 2021 has aided in the growth of India's already robust mobile esports scene. With private tournament organizers hosting regular events and Krafton announcing four major tournaments in 2022 with a total prize fund of Rs. 6 crores, the scene is set to witness substantial growth this year.

Esports is slowly but steadily emerging as a viable career option for professional gamers in India, and the outlook for the future appears to be even more promising. Besides earning a share of prize money from events, several top BGMI players are already receiving hefty paychecks from their organizations.

Tanmay "Scout" Singh, on one of his recent live streams, provided an outlook on the salaries of some of the established names in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Scout reveals BGMI professionals' salaries, including Mortal, Jonathan, Mavi, and more

In one of his recent live streams on Loco, Scout interacted with the audience after completing a custom game with the team. While answering a question, he was quoted as saying the following about the salary of the top esports athletes in BGMI:

"The basic income of any top BGMI esports player, including Jonny (Jonathan), Mavi, myself, Mortal (now is no longer active in esports), and other players is capped at 3 or 4 lakhs at the absolute most for any given year. There are no organizations that will provide more than this."

He went on to add that the maximum sum is four lakh rupees and that no one receives more than this, while the minimum salary for the top players is between one and two lakh rupees.

Readers can check out the same on Scout's live stream on 23 March at roughly 1:39:00.

It provides a detailed insight into the current situation in the professional Battlegrounds Mobile India circuit.

Earlier in 2021, 8bit Thug provided a detailed insight about sources of income for the esports player in India. In the video, he said that India's top mobile esports players make around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh as the salary, keeping the prize money aside.

On the other hand, the decent players make around 40 thousand to 75 thousand.

