BGMI pro Spower emerges as most valuable player of BMPS 2023

The BMPS 2023, an official BGMI contest, wrapped up on December 17, with Blind Esports dominating the competition. The club also won its first official title and earned ₹40 lakhs in prize money. Their pro athlete Spower took the MVP (most valuable player) award of ₹3 lakhs after demonstrating a strong performance through the event, including the League and Finale.

The Grand Finals was competed by the top 16 BGMI teams across three days at the Eka Area, Ahmedabad. Blind Esports performed strongly, ending their 2023 season on a high note. Gladiator Esports and Team Insane, too, mesmerized the fans during the tournament.

Spower's impressive performance helps Blind Esports win BMPS 2023

Spower once again displayed great skills, with 69 eliminations throughout the Pro Series. His performance, particularly in the Grand Final, was impressive. Apart from him, Manya and Nakul, also from his squad, made it to the top 10 players of the tournament.

Blind Esports amassed 249 points in the Grand Finals, 121 of which came from elimination. The Manya-led roster found their form from the first game and maintained it until the end. Out of the total 15 matches, the club pulled off three Chicken Dinners.

Blind Esports was second in the BMPS League Stage and had an emphatic run there. Team Insane was ahead of them in the overall leaderboard of the initial stage. Spower rejoined the organization on October 12, 2023, and helped his club win two big events, including the Skyesports Championship 5.0.

Golbin from Team Soul achieved the second spot in the kill leaderboard with 65 eliminations. He showcased his best performance, but unfortunately, his team failed to defend their BMPS title. The squad was placed fifth in the Grand Finals after making an extraordinary comeback on the third and final day.

Darklord from Team Insane ranked third with 62 eliminations. His team also finished in third position in the Grand Finals. The side displayed dominance in the League Stage, registering eight wins in their 15 matches.

Rico from Autobotz was also among the top players in the BMPS 2023 with 57 kills. However, his team, Autobotz, faltered at the LAN, placing 15th in the table. DeltaPG (56) and Justin (54) from Gladiators Esports also played well in the Pro Series.