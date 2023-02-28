BGMI pro SPower revealed why he is not playing with Blind's players

BGMI e-athlete Rudra "SPower" B, who is now a part of Blind Esports, was recently asked by one of his fans why he hasn't been playing with others from the organization. He then mentioned the potential Battlegrounds Mobile India lineup of Blind Esports by saying:

"Let me tell you one thing, guys, that whatever lineup that Blind will have will be from this side, I mean their lobby."

SPower also explained that the majority of the members in Blind Esports' BGMI squad communicate in Malayalam, a language he is not fluent in. As a result, he would have to speak in English to communicate with them, which he is not comfortable with. The BGMI pro explained:

"I will have to speak in English to communicate with them, and I am not comfortable with that. So, I don't play with them currently. Blind's lineup will be from this side, North India, the North, or any team for T1. So, that's the scene. Now, if I play with them (Blind Esports' players), I won't be able to communicate. I won't be able to understand anything as they speak Malayalam."

For those unaware, SPower became a part of Blind Esports in January 2023.

BGMI professional player SPower joined Blind Esports as its youngest e-athlete in January 2023

BGMI pro SPower is the youngest e-athlete of Blind Esports (Image via Instagram/spowergaming)

On January 21, Blind Esports welcomed Rudra "SPower" as their newest esports athlete, making him their youngest member. Prior to joining Blind, SPower was a part of GodLike Esports but left the organization in September 2022 due to professional reasons.

SPower's father reportedly recommended that he join another esports organization to ensure that his talent is not wasted due to limited opportunities. Following SPower's departure, Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude, owner and former PUBG Mobile pro of GodLike Esports, provided clarification on the situation.

Before joining Blind Esports, SPower stated that he had no plans to return to GodLike and represent the organization again. However, he also mentioned that GodLike was like family to him.

After SPower joined Blind, Kronten Kronten congratulated him on his new venture and wished him good luck. Kronten also noted that he and his family were still connected to GodLike and that the doors would remain open if anything happened in the future.

Note: The writer has translated the quotes in this article.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes