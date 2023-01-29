BGMI and PUBG Mobile veteran Scout on his YouTube success

Many fans know Tanmay "Scout" Singh (sc0utOP) for being a successful BGMI/PUBG Mobile esports athlete and streamer. Scout is among the YouTubers who were the first to create PUBG Mobile content in 2018 when the game was somewhat new for many fans.

Currently, Tanmay "Scout" has 4.68 million subscribers and is one of the most beloved streamers in India. Recently, the fan-favorite creator revealed the initial success he had on YouTube in the form of monetization of his content. The S8UL creator said:

"We used to count our subscribers, increasing one by one. It was a different story back then. Until my 1000th subscriber, I was engrossed in keeping track of almost everything, which also includes counting the subscribers."

BGMI star claimed that, like him, New State Mobile streamers will experience something similar on their YouTube channels, as the game is relatively new and still growing. At the same time, the creators who started streaming BGMI or PUBG Mobile after the game's growth might not get the same feeling as him, who started pretty early.

Here's what the star added:

"New State players these days will feel the same as myself, i.e., growing the audience from scratch. However, those who started (content creation) late for PUBG Mobile (and BGMI) would never know the worth of gaining 1K or 2K subscribers."

Scout is relatively consistent regarding streams, and he has also been producing a variety of content for his YouTube channel.

BGMI star Scout streams a variety of games for his audience

Initially, Scout's YouTube content was much more based on Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile, but the streamer diversified over time and tried hands at various PC games. After the Krafton-backed title was blocked in India, Scout stopped streaming it altogether.

A few days back, the streamer revealed why he has not been streaming Battlegrounds Mobile India lately and is more focused on pushing content related to other titles. The S8UL streamer revealed that he would not stream or upload anything related to Battlegrounds Mobile India until the game gets unbanned, while other creators are free to do so.

Scout compared streaming a banned game to doing anything "illegal." In addition to that, the creator also revealed that he focuses on streaming different games. He claimed that it:

"Helps him to introduce new games to his audience and helps them understand new games and new genres."

In a separate livestream, Scout also revealed that he has no clue about BGMI's potential unban.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

